Six candidates running for MLSD board this November

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Six candidates are contending for the three available seats on the Manchester School District Board of Education this November.

Listed on the ballot for consideration are Owen Applegate, Shanna Crabtree, Roddy Farley, Greg Penny, Incumbent Troy Thatcher and Incumbent Dana Thornburg.

All candidates reside in Manchester, Ohio, with the exception of Crabtree, who resides in Stout, Ohio.

Crabtree and her husband have five children that attend MLSD. Four children attend Manchester Elementary School and one child attends Manchester High School.

“My children and the community’s children are my life’s work. There is nothing more important to me than their education and the opportunities that will be afforded to them. To ensure our children’s future, I want to utilize my passion and work ethic to advocate for the next generation, I want to be a part of the solution and not the problem, and make a difference. I’ve spent my time listening to the community’s pleas for a change, the next step was putting my name on the ballot for this November to be a catalyst for that change,” said Crabtree.

According to Crabtree, the latest state test scores were dismal and trending downward after reviewing the latest district report cards at reportcard.education.gov.

“We lost a lot of progress with our hybrid year in 2020 and with our budget cuts when the power plants closed their doors. We need to reestablish accountability and leadership to get back on track and work towards making up for that lost time and education. Another big issue is the retention of our students and teachers. We’ve lost some great staff in the last few years, their reasons for leaving are valid. We need to listen to their parting words and adjust accordingly. They didn’t leave due to pay, they left because we didn’t recognize them as our greatest assets,” said Crabtree.

If elected this November, Crabtree would like to push to better utilize the resources available to the district.

“For instance, our elementary library was closed last year for over nine months while we were going through one of the worst years in education’s history. Our MEAC has been mismanaged and underemployed for years now. We should not be withholding any opportunities from our students. We can find a way. I would also work to close the gap between the district and its parents. Let’s find ways to give the community the tools they need to support our students at home. I want to set the bar high for our student’s achievements and do whatever is necessary to meet it,” said Crabtree.

Crabtree has previous first-hand experience advocating for kids with special needs and IEPS.

“I’ve spent years elbow-deep fighting for kids from broken homes. My workweek is spent delivering mail in our community. I’m among you every day sharing your struggles and your victories. My afternoons are spent at the schools, heading up Manchester’s educational foundation and using it to do things such as reopening the elementary library with volunteers. During my evenings and weekends, you’ll find me volunteering and cheering for our district’s various programs. Elect me and I will represent you and your children, I will be accessible and I will listen. I’ll do the math, and I’ll speak up, and my only agenda will be to see your students reach their full potential,” said Crabtree.

Farley felt compelled to run for school board because there is a need for change.

“I want to bring the same passion I have for our community to our school district. I want to do my part to make a difference,” he said.

According to Farley, the biggest issues affecting the district are the financial downfall from the closing of the power plants, as well as the closed-to-the-public MEAC and lack of morale in the high school.

“If elected, my goals as a board member will be to provide the students of our district the best education and atmosphere possible. I want more students/staff recognized for personal and team accomplishments on and off-campus. I want to seek every possible solution to get the MEAC back open to the public. I want the district and community to work more closely together,” said Farley.

According to Farley, district residents should vote for him if they want to make a difference together.

“They should vote for me if they’re ready to be more involved in our district. If they’re ready to be heard and ready for their ideas and issues to be acted upon in a more welcome manner. They should vote for me if they want more passion from a board member; a member that is more involved in the district than just making and voting on policies. A vote for me is a vote to make a difference… together,” said Farley.

For Incumbent Thatcher, it is a privilege to serve in any capacity to the school.

“Whether you are a line judge at a volleyball game, an academic or athletic advisor, a helper with concessions, part of the chain crew at a football game, a classroom aide…the list goes on and on, our schools need support from the community. Being a part of our kid’s future in any way, especially a board member, is truly an honor, not a job, and should be treated accordingly,” said Thatcher.

Currently, one of the biggest issues is COVID-19 and its impact on the students being out of school.

“Navigating the quagmire it’s created for all schools is definitely an uncharted course. We are all learning as we go and it’s going to be a tough road to travel,” he said.

Prior to COVID-19, he would have said funding.

“However, with the help of local legislators and the latest state budget bill, I’m happy to say that for the first time in years our “Five-Year Forecast” is looking good. Although the nation is now being impacted by a growing lack of employees — there are help wanted signs everywhere you go — the field of education was one of the first institutions hit the hardest by the current trend and its increasing at an alarming rate,” said Thatcher.

The amount of those training to be a professional educator, coupled with the retirement of those who have dedicated their lives to the teaching profession, simply is not keeping pace with the population growth, he said.

“In addition, it is becoming increasingly difficult to fill other positions including but not limited to bus drivers, custodians, cooks, aides, subs, etcetera. This even includes extra-curricular activities as well. Already this year, games have been rescheduled because of the inability to hire officials. The goal then is how to get people to come to your school and that is to lead by example and do as much as you can for the students you have been elected to serve,” said Thatcher.

According to Thatcher, as a board member, he will continue giving as much time as he can to the students of MLSD.

“An individual’s time is, by far, the most valuable resource a person can offer to our kids. Being a part of their lives is the best way to make decisions that impact their education through academics along with co and extra-curricular activities,” said Thatcher.

Thatcher has served the students as president of the Greyhound Athletic Boosters, the Karen K. Ballengee Foundation, a representative on South Central Ohio Educational Service Center Board and board vice-president.

“Based upon my track record, I am hopeful the community sees that I truly care and it’s my desire to continue to serve another 4 years as a board member for our great kids,” he said.

Incumbent Thornburg is running for reelection as it is important for him to stay involved in the decision-making processes of the district.

“One of the biggest issues we face is the continuous, evolving developments and changes associated with COVID-19. My goals are to continue to listen to public concerns, and collaboratively work together to resolve any issues that we face. I want to continue to help with improvements to make our district successful, providing the best opportunities for the students and faculty to be successful and to prepare the students for the future,” said Thornburg.

As a board member, Thornburg will continue to work for improvements in the district.

“[I will] address difficult decisions head-on and with an open mind to help ensure the longevity of MLSD while providing a safe, fun, learning environment for all students and faculty,” he said.

Applegate and Penny were either unavailable or declined an interview.