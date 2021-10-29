Lady Devils grab District XC Titlele

Joing their girls counterparts, the North Adams High School boys cross-country team will compete int his weekend’s Division III regional race. From left, Cody Hesler, Garrett Emerson, Jayce Rothwell, Jimmy Hickey, Connor Young, Kyzer Fannin, and Skylar Stapleton. (Photo provided) Finishing fourth overall inthe team standings were the West Union Lady Dragons, which earned them a trip to the regionals in Pickerington this weekend. (Photo provided) With an eighth place finish in the Division III district race, Manchester sophomore Connor Darnell earned the right to compete in the regional cross-country meet on Saturday in Pickerington. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) Placing second overall in the Division III district race, Peebles sophomore Samantha Seas captured an individual berth in this weekend’s regional race at Pickerington North High School. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The cross-country success for Adams County runners continued last Saturday as Rio Grande University hosted the Southeast District District Meets and three local teams and two individual runners kept their season alive and advanced on to regional competition.

The big winners last weekend were once again the North Adams Lady Devils, who left Rio Grande as the Division III District Champions after placing three girls in the race’s top 11 runners. The Lady Devils will have some familiar company at this weekend’s regional race as the North Adams boys also qualified for regionals by claiming the sixth and final team berth in the Division III Boys race. Also moving on to the regionals were the West Union High School girls squad (fourth overall) and individual runners Samantha Seas from Peebles and Connor Darnell from Manchester.

In the Division III girls race, which consisted of 127 runners, Peebles sophomore Seas finished an impressive second overall in a time of 20:03.16 to take one of the individual spots in the regionals. North Adams senior Myla Toole was third overall with a time of 21:11.86, with West Union’s Addie Shupert coming in fifth with her time of 21:25.75. North Adams freshman Katelynn Boerger placed eighth overall (21:35.78) with teammate McKenna Shelton 11th (22:00.59(.

West Union’s Sadie Armstrong was 18th with a time of 22:38.71 with North Adams freshman Anna Armstrong 22nd at 22:48.74, both helping their squads get berths in the regional race,

The Division III District champions on the boys side also had a local ring as the Whiteoak Wildcats blew away the competition to claim the crown, with two of the race’s top three finishers, freshman Landen Eyre and sophomore Weston Blair, boding very well for the future for that Southern Hills Athletic Conference team.

There were 141 runners in the Division III boys race ans one of those runners moving on to regionals is Manchester sophomore Connor Darnell, who finished eighth overall with a time of 17:43.76. As mentioned, the North Adams boys claimed a spot in the regionals and they were paced by sophomore Cody Hesler who placed 19th with a time of 18:21.27. Missing regionals by just one single spot was Peebles junior Hayden Crum who placed 25th in a time of 18:55.70. In district competition, the top six teams and any individuals in the top 24 note on those teams qualify for regionals.

North Adams head coach was understandably happy to see both of her teams heading into regional competition together.

” Our boys team has worked so hard the past few seasons to truly become competitive,” said Boerger. “It’s so rewarding to see their hard work paying off.”

“I did not go into the district race thinking my girls would win. I just wanted them to advance and move on to compete at the regionals. Coming away as District Champions is an amazing accomplishment and I’m beyond proud of them all.”

The Division III regional races are slated for this Saturday, October 30 at Pickerington North High School. The Division III girls race begins at 9 a.m. and the Division III boys is scheduled for 10 a.m.

At the regional level, the top five teams and any individuals in the top 20 not on those five teams will advance to the OHSAA state meet.