James “Butter” Douglas Fuller, 70 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Butter was born in Adams County, Ohio, on January 10, 1951, the son of the late Ruth Thompson.

Butter was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by two sons, Chris (Sharon) Fuller of Cincinnati; and Jeremy Fuller of Peebles; and a sister, Nancy (Lonnie) Lawson of Goshen. Butter will be missed by his four granddaughters, Sarah Fiscus, Jesse Fiscus, Amariah Penn, and Jadeison Fuller, and six great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation, from 9 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services for Butter will be held following visitation, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. Dave Hopkins will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.