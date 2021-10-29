Brian Clay Shearer, age 40 years of Winchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Brian was born in Georgetown, Ohio on June 22, 1981 the son of Steve Shearer and Rita Dawson. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jay Dawson and Doug Shearer; and a sister Sarah Dawson.

Survivors include his father Steve Shearer and Wilma of Winchester; his mother Rita Dawson of Hillsboro; two daughters, Ryanna Shearer of Blue Creek and Josie Shearer of Falmouth, Kentucky; three sons, Marcus Shearer of Peebles, Malachi Shearer of Peebles, and Brody Maybury of Independence, Kentucky; two sisters, Courtney Dawson of Hillsboro and Tiffany Pickerill of Seaman; three brothers, Chad Shearer of Lucedale, Mississippi, Shannon Jones of Aberdeen, and Shawn Jones of Mt. Orab; and one granddaughter, Elizabeth Hayslip.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family with a date to be later announced. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with serving the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Life Church Adams, 1300 State Route 125, Amelia, OH 45102.