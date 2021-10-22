By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Adams Countians will have two ballot issues striving for their support this November.

The first is a 10-year property tax renewal of 1 mills which supports the Adams County Public Library.

“On November 2, the library is proposing the renewal of a 1-mill operating levy for 10 years. This levy makes up about 30 percent of the library’s annual revenue. The State of Ohio provides 66 percent, and about 4 percent comes from grants and other sources. The library receives no funding from the local schools or other local sources,” said Executive Director Nick Slone.

Levy funds help maintain facilities, pay staff, provide benefits and purchase materials for circulation and programs.

“Without the levy, the library would be forced to reduce staff, reduce hours of operation, and/or reduce programming and the purchasing of books and other library materials,” he said.

There are four library locations in Adams County: Peebles, West Union, Manchester and North Adams.

According to Slone, homebound services are also available to patrons throughout the county who cannot visit the library.

At the library, patrons can enjoy the following services:

• Borrow fiction and nonfiction for all ages: Books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, video games, magazines, and large print

• Programs for all ages, including weekly storytimes

• Free technology training

• Adult Book Club

• Wireless Internet

• Public computers with Internet and Office software

• Borrow WiFi hotspots

• Digital library featuring eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, TV, music and more

• Copying, printing, faxing, scanning, and laminating services

• Notary public services

• Genealogy and reference services

• Tax forms

• School and daycare visits

Additionally, the library manages registrations and provides essential funding for the Adams County Imagination Library, which mails free books monthly to children under the age of 5.

“Since this is a renewal, there will be no tax increase for this levy. A homeowner pays approximately $2.55 per month on a home valued at $100,000. That’s less than a dime a day,” said Slone.

Since the levy initially passed in 2012, Adams County patrons have checked out almost 3 million items from the library system.

“They’ve visited the library 1.5 million times! It’s clear that a free library card is the most valuable card in your wallet. Using the library saves you money. Supporting the library paves the way to a brighter future for our children and community,” said Slone.

The second item is a 5-year additional property tax of 1 mills which supports Adams County Children’s Services.

The levy assists in the care and placement of abused and neglected children.

Wilson Children’s Home has the designation as one of the few facilities in the State of Ohio still operated by a Public Children Services Agency. Wilson Children’s Home first opened its doors on March 9, 1885.

“Adams County Children Services is a public agency created under the Ohio Revised Code and charged with the responsibility within Adams County to investigate reports of child abuse and neglect, to provide 24-hour staffing to respond to situations when a child has been reported to be at imminent risk, to provide substitute care for abused, neglected and dependent children. Adams County Children Services also provides services for permanency for children through adoption, when a child can not be safely returned to their parents,” said Executive Director Jill Wright.

From 2016-2020, local levy receipts have decreased 20 percent, which is $276,914.79.

The cost to care for children of child abuse/neglect has increased by 153 percent. 115 children needed care in 2016, and 239 children needed care in 2020, which amounts to $994,058.82.

The number of children in need of care has increased by 108 percent.

From 2016-2020, 176 children received services through placement at Wilson Children’s Home, with 34 children being admitted so far in 2021.

According to the Adams County Auditor, David Gifford, the levy will generate approximately $440, 000/year and cost the taxpayer $35/year for a $100,000 home, she said.

“This levy is economical. For less than a dime a day, your support will show that our children are our most valuable resource. We must invest in them. This levy is emotional. So far in 2021, 224 children have needed a safety net put under them from the abuse and neglect they have suffered. This levy is essential. With the decrease in revenue, and the increase in the number of children affected by child abuse and neglect, the budget cannot be maintained,” said Wright.