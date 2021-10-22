By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Library levy will be on the ballot in the 2021 General Election. Many questions have been asked about this levy. The answers to these frequently asked questions are listed below:

Q. What is the library levy and when will it be on the ballot?

A. The library is proposing the renewal of a 1 mill operating levy for 10 years to be on the November 2, 2021 ballot.

Q. Will my taxes increase?

A. No, there will be no tax increase for the renewal levy. It currently costs less than $2.55 per month for the owner of a home valued at $100,000 and that will not change. The homeowner pays approximately $30.63/year per $100,000.

Q. How are the levy funds being used by the libraries?

A. The levy funds have been used to restore hours and services at the Adams County Libraries. The Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, and West Union Libraries have been able to resume six-day-per-week service. Morning and evening hours have been restored, as well. In addition, the levy has increased the ability for us to purchase library materials, such as best-selling books, DVDs, audiobooks, etc.

Q. How much money does the library get from the local levy?

A. The library currently receives 30% of its funding from the local levy and 66% of its funding from the State of Ohio through the Public Library Fund. The remaining 4% comes from other funds including donations.

Q. Does the library receive money from the schools?

A. The library does not receive any funds from the schools or other local funds.

Q. How are the levy funds used by the library?

A. The funds from the levy are essential for the day-to-day operation of the library. With your library card you can borrow books, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, eBooks, eMedia, etc. You have access to programming for all ages, including the Imagination Library. The library manages registrations and provides essential funding for the Adams County Imagination Library, which mails free books monthly to children under the age of 5. You have access to the internet wirelessly or with our computers. You can borrow Wi-Fi hotspots from your local library. Our West Union branch has notary public services available for free. Moreover, our outreach services provide homebound delivery for those unable to come to the library as well as school and daycare visits.

Q. What happens if the levy does not pass?

A. If the levy does not pass, the library will be forced to reduce hours of operation, lay off staff, and/or reduce programming and the purchasing of books and other library materials.

As you can see, your free library card is the most valuable card in your wallet. Using the library can save you and your community money. Here’s how your tax dollars have helped since the levy was passed in 2012: Total items checked out: 2,924,057; visits to the library: 1,450,781; free programs: 5,592; program attendance: 48,622; computer usage: 287,528; wireless Internet usage: 503,558.

If you have additional questions that are not listed above, please contact your local library: Manchester Library – 937-549-3359; North Adams Library – 937-386-2556; Peebles Library – 937-587-2085; West Union Library – 937-544-2591.