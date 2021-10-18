Carla Faye Mefford was born February 20, 1967 to the late Carl and Rachel Faye Mefford in West Union, Ohio. She went home to be with her father and mother on October 17, 2021 at 5:40 a.m. at Sunrise Manor and Rehabilitation Center in Amelia, Ohio at the age of 54 years, 8 months and 27 days.

Carla was preceded in death by her father, Carl Mefford; mother, Rachel Faye Mefford; and two brothers, Michael and Jeffery Mefford.

Carla leaves behind one brother, Tommy (Kim) Mefford; two nieces, Rebecca (Kyle) Free and Kati Mefford; and three great-nieces, Holly, Myra and Harper Free.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Billy Newton will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.