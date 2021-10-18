Steven E. Barr, 52, of West Union, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was born October 14, 1969 in Kentucky, son of the late Chester and Norma Allen Barr. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Patricia Burton Barr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his special nephew, Jason Barr.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Autumn (Johnny) King, Alexis Barr, Anthony Barr, Ashton Barr, Kelly Phillips, Joshua (Tiffany) Phillips, and Derrik Phillips; nine grandchildren, with one on the way; sisters, Robin Estes, Lisa Barr, and Becky (Danny) Lewis;and special friend, Tasha Bayless.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m.until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.