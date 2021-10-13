Charles L. Arnold, age 57 years of Pleasant Plain, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Charles was born November 25, 1963 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Roy and Ellen (Alsgood) Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Wade and David Arnold.

Survivors include daughter Christina Howell and Ricky of West Union, OH; son Roy Arnold and Brenda of Owenton, Kentucky; sister Theresa (Terri) Henderson of Paris, Kentucky; sister-in-Law Dian Arnold of Manchester, Ohio; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. A graveside service will take place at Freeland Hollow Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. following the visitation.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.