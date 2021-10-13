Brown announces more than $54 million for Mental Health Services across Ohio

News Release

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced recently that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded a total of $54,029,734 in grants to strengthen Community Mental Health Centers (CMCH) and provide expanded access to mental and behavioral health support for Ohio communities grappling with mental health and substance use disorder needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health needs as Ohioans have faced increased stress and isolation throughout the past year, and it has made it harder than ever for Ohioans with mental health disorders to get the care they need,” said Brown. “This much needed investment will help equip communities across Ohio with the tools and resources they need to fight this public health crisis.”

CMHCs are community-based facilities or groups of facilities that provide prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation mental health services. This grant program will enable CMHCs to more effectively address the needs of individuals who have a serious emotional disturbance (SED) or serious mental illness (SMI), as well as individuals with SED or SMI and substance use disorders, referred to as a co-occurring disorder (COD). People looking for treatment resources can call SAMHSA’s 24/7 National Helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357) or can visit findtreatment.gov.