Connie (Matthews) Tomlin, 73, of West Union, Ohio, in the early hours of October 12, 2021, Connie received her heavenly healing. She was surrounded by her precious family who were the light of her life.

She was born June 24, 1948 in West Union. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Gary Lee Tomlin; parents JR and Rosemary (Staten) Staggs and Charles Matthews; and two sisters, Kay Berry and Donna Bullock.

Connie is survived by one son, Matthew (Alisha) Tomlin of West Union; one daughter, Amey (Bronson) Greene of West Union; three grandsons, Alex Tomlin, Nathan Greene and Corbin Greene, all of West Union; one great grandson, Matthew Tomlin; one sister, Vickie (Stanley) Pence of West Union; one brother, Chuck Matthews of Portsmouth and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The public visitation is from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

Another public visitation is from 1 – 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, also at theLafferty Funeral Home.

The public funeral is 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Richard Williams will officiate.

The public interment is at the Kirker Cemetery in West Union.

