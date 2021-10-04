Mable Louise Gulley-Beasley, age 90 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday Oct. 4, 2021. Mabel was born June 20, 1931 in Manchester, Ohio to the late Rufus and Daisy (Polley) Gulley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wendell Beasley.

Mable was a member of the West Union United Methodist Church for 50 plus years. And also, a member of the United Methodist Women’s and the Ohio Brush Creek Herb Guild.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Kay Beasley-Bradford and Michael of West Union; two grandchildren, India Jane Bradford and Ian James Bradford; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Michael Parks Officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the West Union United Methodist Church.