Sherry Ray Francis, 63, of Manchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 18, 1957 to the late Madge Eillen Arnold in West Union. Sherry was also preceded in death by one son, Eugene Charles Francis, Jr., and two sisters, Beverly “Kay” Leonard and Annette “Sue” Purdin.

Sherry is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Eugene Francis, whom she loved with all her heart; three daughters, Amanda Francis (John Hackler), Lisa (Denny) Blanton and Barbara Francis (David McUne); one son, Joseph Francis (Brandi Horn); one brother, Christopher Arnold; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she loved and cherished dearly.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, also at the at Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Johnny Whaley will officiate.

The public interment is at the Manchester Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.