James E. Kidder, age 83 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. James was born August 13, 1938 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Albert and Helen (Hoffer) Kidder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kidder.

Survivors include two sons, James D. Kidder and Susie of Peebles and Michael H. Kidder of Fort Worth, Texas; two daughters, Karen Boldman and Brian of Wamsley and Raegena Kidder of Kentucky; one sister, Ruth Ann Hughes of Lees Creek, Ohio; four brothers, Frank Kidder of Peebles, Clarence Kidder of Sabina, John Kidder of Peebles, and Dennis Kidder of Washington Court House; eight grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.

A private family service will be held in the West Union Cemetery.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is entrusted with the services.