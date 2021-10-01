By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In wining two consecutive gold ball trophies and beginning the 2021 campaign unbeaten in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, the North Adams Lady Devils survived a serious challenge at Ripley and then took a three-set win over West Union that improved their overall mark to 11-1 on the season, and still perfect in SHAC play at 8-0.

The Lady Devils’ quest for a third consecutive gold ball was nearly derailed on Sept. 22 as they traveled to Ripley and were taken to the limit by the Lady Jays. Rarely has a North Adams conference match gone the full five sets but this one did, before North Adams prevailed, rallying form a 2-1 deficit to win 21-25, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17, 15-8.

Senior setter Sierra Kendall led the way, adding to her school record with 49 more assists, along with 19 digs, and 5 kills. Keetyn Hupp added 27 kills, 14 digs, and 2 blocks, with Lizzie Gill chipping in with 7 kills and 12 digs. Freshman Katelynn Boerger had 7 kills and 3 blocks, Riley Richey 7 kills, Jadyn Wright 13 digs, and Brea Stout 13 digs.

After that conference scare, the Lady Devils were back at home on Friday, Sept. 25, entertaining the West Union Lady Dragons and claiming the match in straight sets, 25-11, 26-24, 25-18.

Kendall paced the winners with 23 assists and 11 digs, with Hupp contributing 12 kills and 9 digs. Wright had 14 digs, Stout 10 digs, and Kiersten Campbell 9 digs.