Stars and their three-fold theme

“He who made the Pleiades and Orion, who turns midnight into dawn and darkens day into night, who calls the waters of the sea and pours them over the face of the land- the LORD is his name.” Amos 5:8

There is something majestic about looking up into the night sky and seeing a multitude of bright stars. Stars, when mentioned in the Bible, seem to have a three-fold theme. They represent promise and hope, a stark difference between the worldly and heavenly, and praise.

God created this vast universe and all things within it. When we look up into the endless night sky and consider its scope, we are reminded that a wise creator holds all things together. A Creator so precise to hold the crushing depths of the sea and soaring heights of space at bay in perfect balance and so attuned to know each insect and animal’s life cycle, clearly He cares for us, His very own likeness.

God used a starry night to give Abraham a visual experience to solidify His promise. Abraham was probably reminded of God’s promise and His faithfulness each time he looked at the stars. Because this experience was recorded, we too can be hopeful and reminded of God’s faithfulness when we gaze at the stars.

The Bible says that if we keep ourselves from being polluted by the world, we will shine like stars. Stars are beautiful and have been the subject of study many, many years. Stars have invited the human mind to gaze upon from the beginning of time. A life lived transformed by the Creator has much the same effect. Followers of Christ have been the subject of curiosity since the first apostles set about evangelizing and revolutionizing. A life truly transformed by God should stand out as much as a bright star in an inky black sky.

Stars also represent praise. Stars have been purposefully created by a God who loves to create. The psalms, as well as other books in the Bible, are full of verses that describe stars declaring God’s praise. Stars pour out praise without using words. They demonstrate His glory by simply being. They point always to the Creator.

When we consider the beauty of the stars, we should be reminded that, as His created beings, we are meant to proclaim His glory. We have the privilege of speaking words. We have the gift of life, and we ought to use both to proclaim His glorious works.

“Lift up your eyes and look to the heavens: Who created all these? He who brings out the starry host one by one and calls forth each of them by name. Because of his great power and mighty strength, not one of them is missing.” Isaiah 40:26