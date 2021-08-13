The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees that make the library run as every week we’ll feature a question-and-answer session with a different staff member. This week our focus is on Anna Young, the team leader at the Manchester Public Library.

Q. How long have you worked with Adams County Public Library?

A. 13 years

Q. What does your job entail?

A. I am responsible for the day to day operations of the Manchester Library.

Q. What kinds of books do you like to read?

A. I read romance, mystery, suspense, thrillers. (Evanovich, Haines, Harris)

Q. What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and any 80’s Brat Pack movie.

Q. What TV shows are you watching right now?

A. Clarice, Equalizer, American idol, Masked Singer, Riverdale.

Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

A. To eat whatever I want and not gain a pound.

Q. What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. Being with my family.

Q. What’s a fun fact about you many people may not know?

A. I am a 35-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Q. Where would you like to go on a dream vacation?

A. Paris, just to see the Eiffel Tower at night, Ireland, Scotland, and England.

Q. What do you like about working for the library?

A. The people. I have the pleasure of working with and for some wonderful people.