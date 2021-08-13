CHAPTER SEVEN

This week we learn how young John Milligan Wickerham won the hand of Eleanor Ann Ralston, daughter of Thomas and Rebecca (Glasgow) Ralston as well as the difficulty and trials of their first years of marriage. The timeline is between 1846 and 1851.

Even though Gaileyite young people could have little more conversation on the Sabbath day than “How do you,” they could talk with their eyes and smiles.

Young John Wickerham (son of John & Jane (Milligan) Wickerham) always said that Eleanor Ann Ralston, daughter of Thomas and Rebecca (Glasgow) Ralston, had won his heart by this language, long before he found an opportunity for any audible conversation.

Eleanor’s eyes were a cross between the expressive black eyes of the Glasgow’s and the big dreamy brown ones of the Ralston’s. They were a product some novelists would love to describe – quite capable of saying things this quiet Scot’s girl would probably have trouble putting into words when John first began to see her as a budding young woman instead of just one of The Ridge kids.

Young men of this day felt it necessary to get the cage before getting the bird, so John was twenty-four years old and Eleanor Ann nineteen, before the bans were read. It was a pretty wedding, John, tall blond and handsome, Eleanor Ann, a decided brunette.

Though this was a day when people were pushing West, this young couple decided to buy a farm of the rich, black bottomland of Scioto County, adjoining Adams County on the east. I remember hearing that it was known as the Potawatomi community.

These young folks, like their parents, were of Rev. Gailey’s flock. He tried to persuade them against this move. There were farms nearer for sale. A bargain might not prove a bargain, if, to get, they had to “pitch their tent toward Sodom.”

This was the general ministerial opinion of going out of bounds of a Covenanter church and rare was the parishioner who ever thought of going against this unwritten law. If going into a new place, it was considered best for a little group to form a society that would eventually grow into an organized church with a pastor.

True, there were times when a lone Covenanter family settled in a community, reared their family by the Bible and the Catechism, and remained true to their Covenant vows, with no pastor or church for guidance – but John’s father had been a Methodist and Rev. Gailey feared for him.

All persuasion failed, however. John had saved long and carefully to amass the small fortune of $1,000. At an early age he had learned shoemaking and cabinet making and the two trades, along with farming, had worked well together. Now they would invest in land that would soon pay dividends – so they thought.

Happily, they packed the pretty heirloom moss rose pattern china dishes, their wedding present from Eleanor Ann’s family, along with some ancestral flat silver from John’s family. These were made safe by thick wrappings of hand-woven linens and of pretty patchwork quilts from Eleanor Ann’s bridal chest. As they worked, they anticipated the time they could provide a home that would be a proper setting for their pretty things.

Stowing this box in the wagon with their more ordinary housekeeping equipment, they started gaily and confidently off driving a handsome pair of bay mares.

It was later in 1849. The hills and valleys of Southern Ohio were decked out in all their brilliant autumn splendor. An ox team hitched to a farm wagon that was moving slowly along the dusty road. Eleanor Ann was in the driver’s seat alone and John weak and pale, lay on a pallet made of their bedding in the back of the wagon.

At the top of a knoll, Eleanor Ann stopped and tied the oxen to a tree. Silently John handed her a bouquet of chrysanthemums brought from their home a half-hour earlier.

Carefully, so as not to wake tiny baby Jane lying beside him, he raised up on an elbow and watched as Eleanor Ann climbed over a rail fence into a new cemetery. On tiny graves marked by a slab of native stone on which was chiseled simply Rebecca 3, Barbara 1, she laid the flowers. Even this simple inscription had been a task for a sick man.

Now after five years they were going back. Perhaps their pastor had been right; they had made a mistake. The land was rich and well-watered, but fever lurked there. John and Rebecca had both been stricken at the same time, Barbara a little later. They had buried Rebecca and Barbara in mid-summer. John had almost gone, too.

At the close of the first day, they stopped at a farmhouse inn.

They were up early the next morning and with the assistance of the innkeeper, John was helped into his bed in the wagon and made as comfortable as possible.

Suddenly, a covered wagon, accompanied by a great cloud of dust, drawn by a lively pair of horses, came around a bend in the road and clattered to a stop. A jovial man climbed down from the driver’s seat, where a neat little woman remained seated, and hailed the less important-looking people of the ox-drawn wagon; “Going our way, Pardner?” he called to John. “Our way” needed no explanation for written across the side of their covered wagon was the much-used slogan of that day in bold black charcoal letters, California or Bust.

John’s ever-ready sense of humor had been badly shaken the past months, but now his old merry laugh rang out as he replied, “How much gold do you think I could dig?”

Some two or three years later John was at his grandfather’s home, the Wickerham Tavern, (Palestine, between Peebles and Locust Grove) when this same covered wagon came by, headed east. Under the old inscription was written, Busted.

John and Eleanor Ann had sold their rich bottomland farm at a great sacrifice, for fever seemed unusually prevalent in this area, sinking the value of these lowlands.

Their first years had been prosperous, but the last year all gains had gone. Their nice horses and other livestock had to be sold during sickness and deaths.

An inexpensive ox team to make their return trip was all they could afford without dipping into the cash received for the farm. With Scotch thrift, they held on to that to start over back home.

They bought forty acres on The Ridge and with the help of his young brother-in-law, William Ralston, John erected a log barn and small frame house.

In the spring of 1851, Lois Ann was born. She was an extremely delicate child who seemed always just on the brink of slipping away. Thus, she lived through childhood and to her eighteenth year, always active in mind but frail in body.

Written circa late 1950s and early 1960s by Lena McCoy Mathews (1893-1988) and transcribed for The Defender by Joyce Wilson. Look for more history in future issues of The People’s Defender.