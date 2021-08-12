Steady feet

” The Sovereign Lord is my strength; He makes my feet like the feet of a deer, He enables me to tread on the heights.” Habakkuk 3:19

This verse from Habakkuk has never seemed so comforting as it does now. As the strength of ourbodies fail to give us confidence, and usual tasks leave us feeling unsteady, we can take comfort in knowing that the physical pain is just that. It’s big and it’s scary and it’s hard to ignore, but God is bigger.

God is our strength and our rock. The rampart that we look to for solace and deliverance.Many of us have physical ailments we have to face. Different verses will speak through our pain and lift us up, we need only find them. This one spoke to me because it mentions both God as my strength and “feet’”.I will be proclaiming this verse over myself- day by day, hour by hour. The Lord is my strength, not my muscles and my nerves. The Lord will will make my steps steady not my own back and legs. The Lord will once again make me walk on heights, something that feels impossible at the present moment. We must search through His Word and find what speaks to us personally. His Word will never leave us dull, empty, or helpless.

Whatever pain we’re facing, that’s big, scary, and hard to ignore, we know that God sees us, and He cares for us. The Bible tells us so. The Lord will strengthen us to advocate for ourselves. The Lord will undergird us until He brings relief. The Lord will direct our steps towards healing. The Lord will never leave us or forsake us. When physical pain strikes, it can paralyze us with fear, anxiety, and a lack of confidence or control, but pain doesn’t have the final word. Thank the Lord He has empowered His earthly doctors to assist us in His healing process.

Thank the Lord also that He will never leave us in the pit. He will continue walking beside us holding us up a steadying presence, a calming presence through the valley.God is the ultimate Doctor, and sometimes He chooses to use earthly doctors as His healing hands. Trust Him in the waiting, cling to Him in the pain, glorify Him in the journey.

The memory of this song gave me comfort. I pass it along in hopes that you too, will feel thankfulness and comfort as you meditate on it- Casting Crowns “Who am I”:

“Who am I, that the Lord of all the earth would care to know my name, would care to feel my hurt?Who am I, that the Bright and Morning Star would choose to light the way for my ever wandering heart. Not because of who I am, but because of what You’ve done. Not because of what I’ve done, but because of who You are. I am a flower quickly fading, here today and gone tomorrow; a wave tossed in the ocean, a vapor in the wind. Still, You hear me when I’m calling. Lord, You catch me when I’m falling, and You’ve told me who I am. I am Yours, I am Yours…Whom [ what ] shall I fear”

“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him, and He helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and withmy song I praise Him.” Psalm 28:7

“Ah Sovereign Lord, You have made the heavens and the earth by Your great power and outstretched arm. Nothing is too hard for you.” Jeremiah 32:17