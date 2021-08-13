Miller, Miranda call on Ohio’s schools to retire the use of Native American mascots

Press Release

Reps. Adam Miller (D-Columbus) and Jessica E. Miranda (D-Forest Park) today introduced a resolution encouraging Ohio’s schools to retire the use of Native American mascots and to engage Native American groups as part of that process.

“School spirit is about the teachers, students, community, and even the building. Many schools with Native American mascots are stepping up, moving in the right direction,” said Rep. Miller. “We need to all work together and make these mascots a thing of the past.”

“We’re sending a message that hurtful stereotypes have no place in Ohio,” said Rep. Miranda. “This resolution is just one of many measures needed to address the injustices Native Americans have faced in this state.”

The resolution also calls on schools and athletic teams to collaborate with the State Board of Education, school district boards, interested parties, and government entities to procure resources and technical assistance necessary for retiring the use of Native American mascots.

A recent study of data from the Ohio High School Athletic Association showed that 79 high schools in the state have Native American nicknames and mascots. The list includes 24 with the name Indians, 11 with Redskins and five with Redmen. Others included Apaches, Arrows, Braves, Chieftains, Chipps, Mohawks, Raiders, Seminoles, Senecas and Warriors.