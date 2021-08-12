Submitted News

Congratulations to North Adams High School National Beta members Preston Grooms and Ryan Shoemaker for their outstanding performance during the recent National Beta Club Convention. Preston received First Place in the 12th Grade Spanish test while Ryan placed 10th in the 11th Grade Agricultural Sciences test.

Grooms and Shoemaker originally competed and received awards during their Virtual State Beta Convention held this spring. Their victory at the state level provided an opportunity to compete at the national level. The National Convention, held in Orlando, Florida this June, provided students the opportunity to compete at their comfort level, virtually or on-site. Over 13,000 Junior Beta (grades 4-8) and Senior Beta (grades 9-12) students were able to represent their schools in the first National Beta Hybrid Convention.

“The Beta Club provides our students with a wealth of opportunities to become well-rounded citizens within their communities through community service as well as providing them with the chance to compete at both the State and National levels during their Conventions. As their Club Sponsor, I am beyond proud of these young men and their accomplishments,” said sponsor Kelly Boerger.

With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership. National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.