Something new came to North Adams High School the last three days of June as Coach Eric Toole and his staff hosted the school’s first-ever track camp. From 9-11 a.m. each morning, campers learned some of the basic fundamentals of track events. Young athletes on hand as campers for the three days were: Avery Lahmers, Levi Lahmers, Zane Ward, Owen Warfe, Colton Crawford, Adison Downing, Norah Akers, Haylee Wheeler, Braxton Hesler, Colt Ward, Lucy Krieger, Kloey Edwards, Lucas Krieger, Addison Phelps, and Beckett Garrison. Current and former NAHS track team members who assisted with the camp were: Sydney Figgins, Levi Jones, Jacob Frost, Jacob Campbell, Connor Darnell,Lizzie Gill, Olivia Wright, Ainsley Grooms, Morgan Shupert, Hunter Grooms, Myla Toole, Sierra Kendall, and Karissa Buttelwerth. Coach Toole was assisted by Laynee Davis and Casie Reed. (Provided photo)