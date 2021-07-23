Young entrepreneur launches coffee business

The trailer was purchased in April, and in just a few short months, was ready to serve. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

A young entrepreneur from Seaman, Ohio, sinks her teeth into the business industry with coffee.

Kaitlin Jones, 17, attends North Adams High School.

“I attend North Adams, but I take classes at Southern State. I’m planning to graduate early in December with an Associate of Science Degree,” said Jones.

This is merely a backup, however; this young, independent woman has an eye on autonomy.

“I love coffee, and I’ve always liked the idea of being my boss. I can open when and where I want, and not have a set schedule so I can move around,” said Jones.

It was only a few months ago that the idea to open her vendor begin to evolve into a tangible business.

we had talked about me opening up some kind of food vendor. We weren’t sure what we were going to sell out of it, but I got on this really big coffee kick,” she said, laughing.

So, she decided on a coffee vendor.

“There’s nothing like that around,” she said. In April, she purchased the trailer from Terry Young.

“It started as a completely plain trailer. It had white countertops all the way across. Terry has been incredibly helpful throughout the whole process. He fixed the trailer up for me to specifically sell coffee; I bought the machines, he installed them, and hooked up the electricity and water. He’s been so helpful,” said Jones.

In a few short months, Kaitlin’s Koffee was a legitimate business.

“My first event was at Erwin’s Farm and Corn Maze on July 1. I had a soft opening July 1, 2 and 3 to get a feel for how things work in here,” she said. Jones expressed how grateful she was to the Erwins for the opportunity.

Kaitlin’s Koffee offers hot drinks, such as lattes, drip coffee, and macchiatos. Iced coffee, iced lattes, iced macchiatos, cold brew, frappes and sweet tea are offered for those preferring a chillier beverage.

Kaitlin’s Koffee offers an impressive 19 flavors, from brown sugar cinnamon, snickerdoodle, white chocolate snickers, pecan pie to butterbeer.

Soon, Jones hopes to establish her own branded coffee for her patrons to enjoy.

“I had a blast [attending the 130th Adams County Fair]. It was great for business, and everyone who came out to support me was nice. Everyone loved the coffee; I always heard great things. Every morning within a couple of hours my donuts sold out. I didn’t sell out of coffee, but there were a couple of times that I sold out of flavors,” said Jones.

Kaitlin’s Koffee will be attending multiple events in the future, such as the Women’s Health Fair at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

“On July 31 I have a Christmas in July Event at The Willow, I’ll be at the Adams County Fairgrounds Aug. 14 and 15 for Family Fun Day, at Erwin’s Farm from Sept. 11 to Oct. 30 and the Winchester Carmel Festival the last weekend in August,” said Jones.

For now, Jones is content with her free-range business, with no desire to settle. Those plans, she imagines, are a long way away.

“Come try my coffee. Even if you don’t like coffee, I have frappes that won’t have as much of a coffee flavor. Those are always delicious. I want to thank Terry Young for his support and my parents. I’ve gotten a lot of support from everyone. I’m excited to see where it goes,” said Jones.

For more information on Kaitlin’s Koffee, visit their Facebook page, drop an email to kaitlinskoffee@gmail.com or call (937) 509-0039.