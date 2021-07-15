A&L Fashion reopens new location, offers a range of product

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Newly relocated, A&L Fashion is a contender contributing to the burgeoning fashion industry in Adams County.

A&L Fashion began its roots as an online boutique in 2019.

“I have a grandson, and I got so tired of having to go to the city to try and find clothes. Around here, there’s really no place you can get children’s clothes. So, I decided to open up my own. I looked around, and that’s how it all began. I did a lot of research on who the best wholesalers were, and who to use,” said owner Angie Lafferty.

In 2021, A&L Fashion found its first physical location in the basement of the old precinct on the corner of North Cross and West Mulberry Street in West Union.

“I decided to move it because I needed more space, and I had some issues with flooding. It’s a basement. So every time it rained, water would come in. The last couple of times it got really bad I had a lot of product that was ruined,” said Lafferty.

Lafferty was offered an opportunity to relocate to a more desirable space that would negate flooding issues and offered the space she required for her budding business.

“It was previously a laundromat, so it was a mess. Melissa Parton, [who owns this building], had some laborers come in and get it ready. It’s excellent. It did take a little while, but it’s beautiful. The lighting is great, the space is excellent and so is the location,” said Lafferty.

A&L Fashion offers an encompassing selection of products to suit the needs of the community. While the idea of the store came from a lacking availability of baby clothes, the store is furnished with women’s clothing, men’s clothing, shoes, accessories, tumblers and assorted beauty products.

Sizes range from zero to eight in children’s clothing and regular to plus sizes in adult clothing.

“I urge everyone to at least stop in and check us out. I’m always up for insight, too, of what other people think; I love hearing everybody’s ideas. Come check us out,” said Lafferty.

A&L Fashion is located at 539 East Main Street in West Union and is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.alfashn.com/, their Facebook page, or call (937) 708-0911.