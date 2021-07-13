Putting on a uniform sometimes requires more than one can give. But it is during those rare times the brave and courageous rise above the norm and heroic acts are performed. I was particularly touched by the recent Award of Valor ceremony conducted by the ODNR to present three Division of Wildlife officers with that distinguished recognition. I am speculating but I don’t think any of the three officers thought that Dec, 20, 2020 was going to anything but a routine day of regular duty. Later that afternoon all three were called upon to save the life of a fellow officer, and as ODNR Director Mary Mertz said in what I consider the spoken words matching the occasion, “…acted quickly, decisively, and with bravery in the moments that mattered most”.

Awarded that day were wildlife officers Eric Lamb, Jason Keller, and Matt Roberts, for their actions in saving the life of Wildlife Officer Kevin Behr, who had been shot during an investigation into deer poaching complaint.

I inquired to Sarah Wickham, who is Chief of Communications at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, if the Director’s Award of Valor had been presented before. This is what she found out.

In 1998, Wildlife Officers Eric Lane, Keith Wood, Charlie Stone, and Mike Taylor received the Valor Award for rescuing a boater trapped underneath a moving barge on the Ohio River.

In 2007 Wildlife Officer Matt Van Cleve was presented the Valor Award for rescuing a drowning victim on Hay Hollow Lake.

In 2008, Wildlife Officer Ken Bebout was awarded the Valor Award for his heroic efforts in saving a waterfowl hunter from drowning on Deer Creek Reservoir.

In 2015, Officers John McCarthy, Ethan Simmons, and Stephen Tyszko from DOW’s District 1 office were each presented the Valor Award for rescuing three anglers after their boat capsized during a storm on Lake Erie.

In 2016, Wildlife Officer Matt Liebengood was presented the Valor Award for performing CPR on an angler along the Sandusky River thereby saving his life.

In 2017, Wildlife Officer Brian Bury was presented the Valor Award for rescuing two boaters who crashed into a Lake Erie break wall.

In 2020, Logan County Wildlife Officer Adam Smith was recognized with a Valor Award for his heroic efforts that involved saving the life of a 16-year old girl after being in a serious auto accident in which she lost an arm.

Be thankful for these and others who rise above the occasion when it matters.

Good news hails from Wildlife District Five manager Rick Rogers concerning the Tranquility Wildlife Area Shooting Range. All the studies have been completed and construction is scheduled to start in August to completely renovate the Tranquility Range. The renovation is expected to take a year and is scheduled to open prior to the 2022 hunting seasons.