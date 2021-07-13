By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Moved to a different night because of a scheduling conflict, the Barnyard Olympics returned to the 2021 Adams County Fair. Usually held on the fair’s final night, the competition was moved to the fair’s opening night and as in the past, pits teams of students from local high schools in a series of challenges, all with a “barnyard/fair” theme. Each event is worth a certain number of points equated with the team’s finish (1-4), with cash prizes awarded at the end for the school’s athletic department.

The team from West Union High School, coached by Debbie McClanahan and Jessica Thompson, were the big winners in the 2021 Olympics, taking first place overall and the $1,000 prize. The WUHS team members were: Maddie Taylor, Lauren Grooms, Lanie Kingsolver, Kaitlyn Davis, Lexie Rowe, Bobby Gallowitz, Braxton Shoemaker, Branson Grooms, Colby Harover, and Eli Ramey.

Second place overall and a $750 prize went to the team from Manchester High School, coached by Tad Mitchell. The greyhound students competing were: Isaiah Scott, Daulton McDonald, Luke Hayslip, Denton White, Zander White, Sophia Paul, Hannah Hobbs, Kileigh Mitchell, Doris Tadlock, and Abby Freeman.

Third place and a $500 prize went to Peebles High School, coached by Taylor Cluxton. The Indians in the competition were: Carter Vogler, Jayden Abbott, Avery Storer, Summer Bird, Emmi Nichols, Darby Mills, Lily McFarland, Conner Beekman, and Cory Reed.

Finishing fourth and earning a $250 prize in their first-ever appearance in the Barnyard Olympics was the Adams County Christian School, coached by Justin Gray. The ACCS team members were: Riley Cadwallader, Kenton Gray, Olan Truesdell, Asha McElroy, Rachel Carter, Lila McElroy, Miriam Truesdell, Gray Mason, Brooke Chamblin, and Mason Williams.