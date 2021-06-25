West Union Council holds village budget hearing

Village Clerk Tanya Johnson goes over budget items at the hearing. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The West Union Village Council held the 2022 West Union Village Budget hearing and meeting on Tuesday, June 22.

2022 West Union Village Budget

— General Fund

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $143,792.35

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $972,150

Estimated Available Recourses: $1,115,942.35

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $1,110,965

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $4,977.35

— Street Construction

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $11478.59

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $146,500

Estimated Available Recourses: $157,978.59

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $139,200

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $18,778.59

— State Highway

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $22,434.27

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $11,150

Estimated Available Recourses: $33,584.27

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $15,000

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $18,584.27

— Fire/Levy

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $54,225.21

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $500

Estimated Available Recourses: $54,725.21

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $38,000

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $16,725.21

— Law Enforce Trust

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $2,651.02

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $1,000

Estimated Available Recourses: $3,651.02

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $2,000

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $1,651.02

— Permissive Tax (License Plates)

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $56,655.45

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $22,500

Estimated Available Recourses: $79,155.45

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $12,500

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $66,655.45

— LEEF (Law Enforcement Education Fund)

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $2,835

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $200

Estimated Available Recourses: $3,035

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $200

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $2,835

— Fire Liberty/Tiffin

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $55,166.91

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $29,500

Estimated Available Recourses: $84,666.91

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $28,500

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $56,166.91

— K-9 Unit

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $10,113.08

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $1,300

Estimated Available Recourses: $11,413.08

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $1,200

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $10,213.08

— EMS

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $61,429.24

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $120,000

Estimated Available Recourses: $181,429.24

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $115,000

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $66,429.24

— Cost Recovery Corp. (Bill Collecting Agency)

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $12,502.21

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $5,500

Estimated Available Recourses: $18,002.21

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $2,500

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $15,502.21

— Mayor’s Court Computer Fund

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $11,447.65

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $2,000

Estimated Available Recourses: $13,447.65

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $2,000

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $11,447.65

— EMS Billing

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $3,477.87

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $453,200

Estimated Available Recourses: $456,677.87

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $411,000

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $45,677.87

— Water Operating

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $38,559.64

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $848,000

Estimated Available Recourses: $886,559.64

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $871,000

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $15,559.64

— Sewer Operating

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $295,612.09

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $806,000

Estimated Available Recourses: $1,101,612.09

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $883,500

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $218,112.09

— Enterprise Improve S

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $0.00

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $0.00

Estimated Available Recourses: $0.00

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $0.00

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $0.00

— Sewer Debt

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $226,705.86

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $333,000

Estimated Available Recourses: $559,705.86

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $413,976.22

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $145,729.64

— Water Dept

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $3,312.61

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $241,000

Estimated Available Recourses: $244,312.61

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $241,051.89

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $3,260.72

— Cust. Utility Deposits

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $10,446.02

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $500

Estimated Available Recourses: $10,946.02

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $1,000

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $9,946.02

— Sewer Reserve

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $72,035.32

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $0.00

Estimated Available Recourses: $72,035.32

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $40,000

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $32,035.32

— Totals

Cash Balance 1/1/22: $1,094.880.39

Estimated Budgeted Revenue 2022: $3,994,000

Estimated Available Recourses: $5,088,880.39

Estimated Appropriations 2022: $4,328,593.11

Estimated Cash Balance 12/31/2022: $760,287.28

A motion by Councilman Steve Rothwell to accept the 2022 Budget was seconded by Councilman Randy Brewer, the council agreed.

The budget will now go to the Adams County Budget Commission for final approval.

A motion by Councilman Jason Francis to adopt Ordinance 2021-5 Food Truck by emergency was seconded by Councilwoman Donna Young, the council agreed.

A motion by Francis to adopt Resolution 2021-11 To amend the 2021 appropriations for the Mayor’s Court Computer Fund was seconded by Councilman Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Francis to adopt Resolution 2021-12 A resolution authorizing the village administrator to apply for, accept and enter into a water pollution control loan fund agreement on behalf of the Village of West Union for the construction of the Phase Four Panhandle Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project and designing the dedicated repayment source for the loan was seconded by Rothwell, the council agreed.

A motion by Rothwell to adopt Resolution 2021-13 A resolution authorizing the village administrator to apply for, accept and enter into a cooperative agreement for construction of Phase Four Panhandle Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project between the Village of West Union and the Ohio Water Development Authority and declaring an emergency was seconded by Francis, the council agreed.

Panhandle Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project open bids were postponed until July 1.

Village Administrator Jerry Kirker reported clogged and collapsed culvert pipes on Elm and Locust Street, Sparks Street, and Lovejoy Cemetary Road; they will be addressed. A motion by Rothwell to authorize the purchase of the Ripley squad truck in the amount of $50,000 contingent upon funding was seconded by Francis, the council agreed.

“The treatment plant is moving along. Hopefully, we’ll be able to start some equipment up in this coming month. On [Crackel Subdivision Sanitary Sewer Project], they’re making the run on the last deep section of the mainline sewer, and then they’ll start to go back and work on the laterals for the individual properties. Hopefully, by September we’ve got most if not all of the pipe in,” said Kent Bryan of CT Consultants.

West Union Life Squad Assistant Chief Danni Studebaker reported 139 runs for the month, 1,007 for the year; West Union Fire Dept. has had 213 runs.

“Still no word on when the new squad is going to get here. The chip is in, but now they’re having a hard time getting someone to come to work to paint and put it all together,” said Studebaker.

Mayor Jason Buda reported that an application was received by Justin Cooley for the West Union Police Department.

Paul Brown donated three 9MM Smith and Wesson pistols to the West Union Police Department.

A motion by Rothwell to enter into an executive session for personnel was seconded by Francis, the council agreed.

With no more business before council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.