Sheriff’s Intake and Release Report

April 23-30, 2021

Kristina Dawn Abbott, 36 of West Union, Failure to comply order police officer, Book date 4/18, Release date 4/27/21

Christopher David Cobra Allen, 35 of Manchester, Hold for another department, Book date 4/26, Release date 4/27/21

Stella E. Bennett, 34 of Piketon, OH, receiving stolen property, Possession of drugs, Schedule I, II, Possession of drugs, heroin, hold for another department, Book date 2/22, Release date 4/27/21

Alex Ray Bennington, 22 of Manchester, Felonious assault, cause or attention to cause harm by deadly weapon, have weapon under disability, prior drug offense, discharging weapon into home or school at into occupied structure, Book date 4/1, Release date 4/23/21

Kyle N. Boudreau, 24 of West Union, Fail to comply w/order or signal of police-motor vehicle willfully elude driving under the influence, Book date 4/24, Release date 4/24/21

Julie Renee Brock 49 of West Union, Contempt of Court, Book date 4/17, Release date 4/29/21

Cassandra Dee Brown, 45 of Blue Creek, Theft, if $5,000- $100,000, Book date 4/23, Release date 4/25/21

William Ray Buschard, 50 of West Union, Driving under the influence, Book date 4/12, Release date 4/26/21

Jamie Marie Campbell, 35 of Peebles, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 4/24, Release date 4/25/21

Sonya R. Chambers, 54 of Manchester, Driving under the influence, Book date 4/23, Release date 4/25/21

Adam Ray Chamblin, 31 of NA, OH, Parole Holder, Book date 4/23

Leonard Richard Couch, 43 of Manchester, Probation detainer, Book date 4/25

Nathan Eugene Cox, 41 of Blue Creek, Possession of drug abuse instruments, first offense, Book date 4/26, Release date 4/27

Jaysen Kaan Daulton, 38 of Peebles, Burglary, structure is habitation, victim present, Book date 4/26

Mason E. DeMint, 29 of West Union, Failure to appear, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 4/28

Ryan Neal Dodd, 48 of Winchester, Driving under the influence, Book date 4/29

Christopher Ferrier, 21 of Peebles, Hold for another department, Book date 4/29

Michael Isaac Flaugher, 46 of Higginsport, OH, Probation Detainer, Book date 4/15, Release date 4/23/21

Ethan Lee Frye, 20 of West Union, Assault, recklessly cause serious harm, unlawful restraint, domestic violence, physical harm to family/household member, Book date 4/27/21

Sarah E. Gillespie, 36 of West Union, Hold for another department, Book date 4/29, Release date 4/30/21

Jerry Goldie, 45 of Wilmington, OH, Failure to appear, fail to appear on felony charge, Book date 4/27

Joshua James Hall, 35 of Hillsboro, Failure to appear, fail to appear on felony charge, Book date 4/28

John M. Hamilton, 21 of Manchester, Failure to appear, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 4/26, Release date 4/27

Patricia A. Hamilton, 40 of Manchester, Contempt of Court, Book date 4/26

Melissa Sue Harmon, 41 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 4/29

Carry J. Hayslip, 42 of West Union, Probation Detainer, Book date 4/21, Release date 4/23

Bradi Neal Hennison, 33 of West Union, Hold for another department, Book date 4/27, Release date 4/29/21

Cory Nicholes Hisey, 23 of Winchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 3/30, Release date 4/26/21

Gary Lee Jones, 41 of Peebles, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 4/27, Release date 4/28/21

Grace A. Lewis, 29 of West Union, Persistent Disorderly Conduct, resisting arrest, Book date 4/24, Release date 4/25/21

Elizabeth A. Michael, 31 of Peebles, Failure to appear, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 4/23, Release date 4/26/21

Erica Lynn Miller, 21 of West Union, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 4/23, Release date 4/23/21

Courtney Ann Morgan, 22 of Peebles, Endangering children, DUI wi/child in vehicle, No driver’s license, driving under the influence, Book date 4/28

Sam S. Morris, 57 of Columbus, OH, Breaking & entering, trespass unoccupied structure complicity, driving under suspension hit/skip, Book date 4/20, Release date 4/28/21

Kenneth Paul Pack, 22 of Lucasville, OH, Vandalism, property controlled by Govt Entity, persistent disorderly conduct, obstructing justice, harbor or conceal, resisting arrest, resist, interfere with lawful arrest, possession of drugs, Schedule I, II-less than bulk, Book date 4/24, Release date 4/29/21

Tanner William Pennywitt II, 29 of West Union, Contempt of Court, Book date 4/29

Isaiah Powers, 18 of Columbus, Vandalism, breaking & entering, trespass unoccupied structure theft, if $500-$5,000, theft-if vehicle, vandalism, occupied structure/contents, breaking & entering-trespass unoccupied structure, Book date 4/20, Release date 4/26/21

Johnny D. Purdin, 47 of West Union, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 4/24, Release date 4/25/21

Valarie E. Robison, 57 of West Union, Hold for another department, Book date 4/23, Release date 4/23/21

Patrick Ryan Rockwood, 30 of Peebles, Probation Department, Book date 4/24/21

Wesley Ian Smith, 29 of Peebles, Criminal Trespass, disorderly conduct, Book date 4/27, Release date 4/27/21

Dwayne Swords, 54 of Manchester, Driving under the influence, Book date 4/19, Release date 4/24/21

James T. Taylor, 34 of Bentonville, Probation Department, Book date 4/29/21

Katelyn Shaye Tumbleson, 26 of NA, OH, Probation Department, Book date 4/23/21

Randy Wayne Unger, 27 of Blue Creek, Failure to appear, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 4/27/21

Jessie Carl Wilson, 36 of West Union, Contempt of Court, Book date 4/26/21

April 30- May 7, 2021

Cassandra Dee Brown, 45 of Blue Creek, Theft, IF, $5,000- $100,000, Book date 4/30, Release date 5/2/21

Jamie Marie Campbell, 35 of Peebles, Disorderly Conduct/Resisting Arrest, Book date 5/4, Release date 5/6/21

Daniel T. Carter Jr, 35 of Blue Creek, Failure to appear, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 5/4/21

Amber R. Caudill, 30 of Manchester, Probation Department, Book date 5/4/21

Tylor P. Cawood, 28 of Miamisburg, OH, Probation Department, Book date 5/3/21

Jeffrey Allen Chamblin, 34 of West Union, Persistent disorderly conduct/misconduct at an emergency, Book date 5/1, Release date 5/1/21

Brenda Sue Cooper, 67 of Seaman, Probation Detainer, Book date 5/4, Release date 5/5/21

Leonard Richard Couch, 43 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 4/25, Release date 5/3/21

David Dee Deatley Jr, 35 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 5/4/21

Ryan Neal Dodd, 48 of Winchester, Driving under the influence, Book date 4/29, Release date 5/2/21

Randell Jake Estepp, 37 of West Union, Hold for another department, Book date 5/3, Release date 5/4/21

Christopher Ferrier, 21 of Peebles, Hold for another department, Book date 4/29, Release date 5/4/21

Bridgette Ann Fox, 31 of Peebles, Disorderly Conduct, Hold for another department, Book date 5/3/21

Sarah E. Gillespie, 36 of West Union, Hold for another department, Book date 4/29, Release date 4/30/21

Patricia A. Groves, 46 of Aberdeen, Probation Detainer, Book date 5/5/21

Melissa Sue Harmon, 41 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 4/29, Release date 5/4/21

Chad A. Hatfield, 40 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 4/20, Release date 5/6/21

Cory Nicholes Hisey, 23 of Winchester, Contempt of Court, Book date 4/30/21

Charles Benjamin Howard, 43 of Hillsboro, Nonsupport- fail to provide for legitimate/illegitimate children, failure to appear, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 5/6/21

Jordan David Jones, 30 of Seaman, Probation Detainer, Book date 5/4, Release date 5/5/21

Charlie Edward Knecht, 51 of Manchester, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 5/4, Release date 5/4/21

Robert D. Manning, 50 of Manchester, Probation Department, Book date 4/19, Release date 5/3/21

Wesley D. Manning, 25 of West Union, Domestic Violence, physical harm to family/household member, Book date 4/15, Release date 5/6/21

Matthew L. McEntire, 25 of Manchester, Failure to appear, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 5/5, Release date 5/6/21

Donna Rose McKinney, 33 of Manchester, Hold for another department, Book date 4/30, Release date 4/30/21

Courtney Ann Morgan, 22 of Peebles, Endangering children, DUI- w/child in vehicle, Book date 4/28, Release date 5/4/21

Courtney Ann Morgan, 22 of Peebles, No driver’s license, driving under the influence, Book date 4/28, Release date 5/4/21

Tanner William Pennywitt II, 29 of West Union, Contempt of Court, Book date 4/29, Release date 5/3/21

Isaiah Powers, 19 of Columbus, OH, Vandalism, occupied structure/contents, Breaking & entering, trespass unoccupied structure, Book date 4/29, Release date 5/3/21

Kayla R. Reinhardt, 27 of West Union, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 5/4, Release date 5/5/21

Channing Dustin Richmond, 37 of West Union, Probation Detainer, Book date 4/15, Release date 5/6/21

Heather Marie Roberts, 40 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 5/4, Release date 5/5/21

Patrick Ryan Rockwood, 30 of Peebles, Probation Detainer, Violation of protection order/consent agree, w/prior anti-stalking order violations, Book date 4/24, Release date 5/3/21

Roy Jay Stricklett Jr, 33 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 4/16, Release date 5/4/21

James T. Taylor, 34 of Bentonville, Probation Detainer, Book date 4/29, Release date 5/5/21

Dakota Allen Vest, 23 of Manchester, Driving under the influence, Book date 4/30, Release date 4/30/21

Gaige Edward Lee Wolfard, 24 of Homeless, OH, Book date 5/3, Release date 5/4/21

May 7-14, 2021

Amber Nicole Adams, 38 of West Union, Domestic Violence, physical harm to family/household member, book date 5/10 , Release date 5/10/21

Scotty W. Bentley Jr, 54 of West Union, Possession of drugs, Schedule III, IV- V-More than 50X bulk amount, Book date 5/12/21

Wesley Wayne Bentley, 22 of Manchester, Contempt of Court, Booked 5/13/21

Cassandra Dee Brown, 45 of Blue Creek, Theft-if $5,000- $100,000, Book date 5/7, Release date 5/9/21

Christopher T. Chaffin, 34 of West Union, Failure to appear, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 5/13/21

Adam Ray Chamblin, 31 of NA, OH, Parole Holder, Book date 4/23, Release date 5/13/21

Joshuwa Lee Coldiron, 37 of Carlisle, OH, Domestic violence, physical harm to family/household member, book date 5/7/21

Ashley Nicole Couch, 21 of Stout, Endangering children, possession of drugs, schedule I- II less than bulk, possession of drugs, Marijuana- less than 100 G, driving under the influence

David Dee Deatley Jr, 35 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 5/4, Release date 5/7/21

Mason E. DeMint, 29 of West Union, Failure to appear, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 4/28, Release date 5/13/21

Bob J. Evans, 59 of State Rte 348, OH, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 5/8, Release date 5/8/21

Bridgette Ann Fox 31 of Peebles, Disorderly Conduct, Hold for another department, Book date 5/3, Release date 5/7/21

Ethan Lee Frye, 20 of West Union, Assault- Recklessly cause serious harm unlawful restraint, Book date 4/27, Release date 5/7/21

Ethan Lee Frye, 20 of West Union, Domestic Violence, physical harm to family/household member, Book date 4/27, Release date 5/7/21

Jerry Goldie, 45 of Wilmington, OH, Failure to appear, fail to appear on felony charge, Book date 4/27, Release date 5/13/21

Patricia A. Groves, 46 of Aberdeen, Probation Detainer, Book date 5/5, Release date 5/7/21

Joshua James Hall, 35 of Hillsboro, Failure to appear, fail to appear on felony charge, Book date 4/28, Release date 5/13/21

Patricia A. Hamilton, 40 of Manchester, Contempt of Court, Book date 4/26, Release date 5/10/21

James A. Holcombe Jr, 49 of Byrbstown, TN, Hold for another department, Book date 5/13/21

Charles Benjamin Howard, 43 of Hillsboro, Nonsupport, Fail to provide for legitimate/illegitimate child, Book date 5/6, Release date 5/10/21

Charles Benjamin Howard, 43 of Hillsboro, Failure to appear, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 5/6, Release date 5/10/21

Matthew L. McEntire, 25 of Manchester, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 5/12, Release date 5/13/21

Joshua Nehus, 22 of Manchester, Driving under the influence, Book date 5/12/21

Joseph Dean Nesbitt, 31 of Peebles, Probation Detainer, Book date 4/2, Release date 5/13/21

Tandra N. Oaks, 37 of Seaman, Failure to appear, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 5/12/21

Jason D. Raines, 35 of Winchester, Hold for another department, Hold for another department Highland County, Book date 5/11, Release date 5/12/21

Kayla R. Reinhardt, 27 of West Union, Hold for another dept, Book date 5/11, Release date 5/12/21

Patrick Ryan Rockwood, 30 of Peebles, Violation of protection order/Consent agree w/prior anti-stalking order violations probation detainer, Book date 5/6, Release date 5/10/21

Brandon Michelle Rowlands, 37 of West Union, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 5/10, Release date 5/10/21

Bryan Keith Schumacher, 31 of West Union, Contempt of Court, Book date 4/13, Release date 5/12/21

Karl V. Smalley, 56 of Seaman, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 5/10, Release date 5/11/21

Justin Michael Stockton, 31 of Peebles, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Detainer, Book date 5/13/21

Billy Joseph Suiter, 25 of Seaman, Domestic Violence, physical harm to family/household member, Book date 4/12, Release date 5/12/21

Bradley Lawson Taylor, 20 of Blue Creek, Driving under the influence, Book date 5/13/21

Katelyn Shaye Tumbleson, 26 of NA, OH, Probation Detainer, Book date 4/23, Release date 5/12/21

Randy Wayne Unger, 27 of Blue Creek, Failure to appear, Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 4/27, Release date 5/13/21

Tina Cheyenne Wenske, 35 of West Union, Hold for another department, Book date 5/9, Release date 5/11/21

Derek Lee Wilson, 33 of Manchester, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 5/8, Release date 5/8/21

Gregory D. Young, 53 of West Union, Improperly handling firearm in motor vehicle, possession of drugs, schedule I, II-less bulk, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, Book date 5/9, Release date 5/11/21