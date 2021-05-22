Commissioners hold May 10 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on May 10, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore, and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Tammy Baldwin. Jane Fulks was also present. Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session until noon.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were filed for the Board to review: Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending May 7, 2021 and Veterans Services Monthly Report/April 2021.

The Board discussed the following individual sessions held through May 7, 2021: Hybrid/Remote Work Program Policy revision; Personnel; Maintenance agreements with Buckeye Power Sales, Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises, Inc. and VanDyke, Inc.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a copier maintenance agreement with Donnellon McCarty Enterprises for Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a copier maintenance agreement with VanDyke, Inc. for Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a generator maintenance agreement with Buckeye Power Sales for Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an amendment to the Hybrid/Remote Work Program Policy commencing June 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021 as presented by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

At 10 a.m. three bids were received for the Adams County Chip and Seal Project and they read as follows:

1.) The Shelly Company $487,374.36

2.) SC Construction $418,461.12

3.) Allied Construction, LLC $435,408.60

At 10:05 a.m. four bids were received for the Adams County Asphalt Leveling Project and they read as follows:

1.) The Shelly Company $234,375

2.) Brown County Construction Company $219,100

3.) Roberts Paving, Inc. $213,750

4.) Miller-Mason Paving Company $172,500

The bids were turned over to Engineer Lee Pertuset to be reviewed. Along with Engineer Pertuset the following were present for the bid openings: Olivia Rees, The Shelly Company; Nathan Skaggs, Allied Construction; Barth Roberts, Roberts Paving, Inc; Craig Jones, Miller-Mason Paving Company.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with WAI Construction, Inc. for the Market Street Sidewalk Project through a grant from Health and Wellness Coalition as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

Interim Director Adam Dozier and Director Linda Steele, EMS met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Administration transition update; Squad vehicle updates; Personnel; Remote Lock autopayment.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to amend the resignation commencement date of Linda Steele as a Director/Medic from the Adams County Emergency Medical Services to be effective June 4, 2021 as presented. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Theresa Wright as PRN Advanced EMT with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective May 10, 2021 at the rate established per salary schedule as recommended by Interim Director Adam Dozier. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to accept the resignations of Teresa Tarvin and Thomas Mitchell effective June 4, 2021; and Marla Kirk, effective May 21, 2021 from the Adams County Emergency Medical Services as presented by Interim Director Adam Dozier and Director Linda Steele. Vote: All aye.

At 10:30 a.m. the Commissioners attended the first Public Hearing of the FY’21 Small Cities CDBG Program. The hearing provided information on funding, guidelines and application submission deadlines for available revitalization, infrastructure, and support services grant programs for 2021. The 2nd Public Hearing is scheduled for June 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Annex building conference room.

Rick Adamson, Manager, Adams County Regional Water, met with the Commissioners to discuss miscellaneous water lines throughout Adams County.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Freedom Linx quote for security cameras in Annex building; Quote for sidewalk replacement at the courthouse; West Union mural installed in courthouse; Adams County Training Center change order; Additional grant received for the West Union SR 41 sidewalk project.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen met with the Board to discuss the following legal issues: Hybrid/Remote Workplace Program Policy amendment; Winchester Industrial Park property, Deed and Restrictive Covenants; EMS Director position.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to proclaim May 2021 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Adams County. CEO Alan Bird, Marketing Director Jason Francis, and Program Director Devan Roe, Senior Life Solutions, Adams County Regional Medical Center were present for the proclamation. Vote: All aye.

Chris Moore, Recorder and Larry Heller, Clerk of Courts, met with the Commissioners to discuss the possible relocation of the postage machine in the courthouse.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve two grant applications through ARC for the Adams County Regional Water District to support infrastructure along the SR 32 corridor to the Winchester Industrial Park as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

David Gifford, County Auditor, met with the Commissioners to discuss the following issues: EMA appropriations, budget and Federal Schedule.

Sue Schultz, Director and Michele Bower, Assistant Director, of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, Mental Health Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties met with the Board to discuss proposed HB 110 implications along with services provided to local constituents.

The board also discussed the following issues: Employee insurance funding to correlate with salary funding account; Interior upgrades to courthouse central hallway; Courthouse Security standards

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn.