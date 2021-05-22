County sees success on the SHAC Track

The Peebles Indians Boys Track team took home the second place hardware at the 2021 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Meet, held on May 14 at Manchester High School. The Indians are pictured aboce: Front row, from left, Cory Reed, Jayce West, Beau Burgess, Carter Vogler, Hunter White, Landon Asher, and Michael Hudgel; Back row, from left, Tyler McDonald, Alan McCoy, Hayden Crum, Bryce Willoughby, Brett Ferguson, T.J. Green, and Coach Stone Crothers.

The North Adams High School Girls Track team were the champions of the 2021 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Meet, held on May 14 at Manchester High School.The champions are pictured above: Front row, from left, Olivia Wright, Myla Toole, Morgan Shupert, Kiersten Campbell, Karissa Buttelwerth, Kendal Sullivan, and Jaida Mason; back row, from left, Coach Eric Toole, Jadyn Wright, Sierra Kendall, Sydney Figgins, Lizzie Gill, Laney Ruckel, Hunter Grooms, and AinsleyGrooms.

The Peebles Indians Boys Track team took home the second place hardware at the 2021 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Meet, held on May 14 at Manchester High School. The Indians are pictured aboce: Front row, from left, Cory Reed, Jayce West, Beau Burgess, Carter Vogler, Hunter White, Landon Asher, and Michael Hudgel; Back row, from left, Tyler McDonald, Alan McCoy, Hayden Crum, Bryce Willoughby, Brett Ferguson, T.J. Green, and Coach Stone Crothers.