For few calories, try ‘Superfoods’

by Morgan Campbell

SNAP-Ed Program Assistant, OSU Extension, Adams County

A superfood is a food that has a high nutritional density which means they provide a substantial amount of nutrients and very few calories. Superfoods contain a high amount of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. It is important that we still include a variety of foods in our diet and not just superfoods. The superfoods we eat should be accompanied by other foods that we enjoy. While superfoods provide us with a large variety of nutrients, we need to include other foods that are nutritious to get all the vitamins and minerals our body needs.

Dark green leafy vegetables such as kale and swiss chard provide us with folate, zinc, calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin C and fiber. These foods can also reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. They also contain high levels of anti-inflammatory compounds, carotenoids, which may help to protect against certain cancers.

Berries are packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. The strong antioxidant volume of berries is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, and other inflammatory conditions. You can enjoy berries as a part of breakfast, a dessert, on a salad, or in a smoothies. Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and cranberries are all packed with nutrients.

Eggs may have a bad reputation in some eyes, but they are one of the healthiest foods we can choose. Whole eggs are rich in B vitamins, choline, vitamin A, iron, and phosphorus. Besides having vitamins and minerals, eggs contain high quality protein. Zeaxanthin and lutein are two antioxidants that are known to protect vision and eye health, eggs contain these two antioxidants. Eggs do contain cholesterol but contain little saturated fat, which effects blood levels more than cholesterol.

When choosing oils at the store, gravitate towards the olive oil instead of other vegetable oils. Olive oil is made from the fruit of olive trees. It is also a monounsaturated fatty acid, which is part of the healthy fats that should be included in the diet. Adding olive oil into your diet may reduce inflammation and your risk for certain disease such as diabetes and heart disease. Olive oil contains antioxidants like vitamins K and E, which can protect against cellular damage from stress. For more nutrition information contact me at Campbell.2382@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339. For healthy recipes visit celebrateyourplate.org