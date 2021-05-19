Kendall Reed, 85, of West Union, Ohio, died Friday, May 14, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He was born Oct. 23, 1935 in West Union. He was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Anna (Moore) Reed. and one sister, Maxine Ruggles.

Kendall is survived by loving wife, Dorothy Reed of West Union; one son, Dallas (Susan) Reed of New Vienna; and one sister, Glenda (Denver) Ruggles of Aberdeen.

Mr. Reed will be cremated. No services will be held at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home. Inc. is serving the family.