Lois Ann Crites, 82 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Lois was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Feb. 23, 1939, the daughter of the late Harry and Kathryn (Reynolds) Barot.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her son, David Crites; two brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher “Carroll” Crites, whom she married on Sept. 15, 1959; two sons, Donald Crites of Seaman and Jeff Crites of Hillsboro; and four daughters, Helen (Rick) Glenn of Seaman, Joyce Becker of Cynthiana, Kentucky, Linda McMillan,of Portsmouth, and Pam (David) Chandler of Decatur; as well as a sister-in-law, Linda Barot of Chandler, Arizona. Lois will be missed by her 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021, from 6 – 8 p,m, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman.

Graveside funeral services for Lois will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Union Cemetery, Symmes Township, in Cincinnati. The ceremony will be officiated by Dan Morgan. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.