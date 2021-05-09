Commissioners hold April 19 meeting

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on April 19, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore, and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Commissioner Diane Ward.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfers and additional appropriations. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were filed for the board to review: Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending April 16, 2021.

JFS Director Angie Richmond met with the Board to review the following issues: ABCEOI/TANF Summer Youth Employment Program agreement; Remote work assignments and county liability; Personnel; BWC remote assignment benefit.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a subgrant agreement between the Adams County Commissioners through Adams County Job and Family Services and ABCEOI, administrative agent for Ohio Means Jobs for TANF Summer Youth Employment Program in the amount of $38,918 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Market Street Sidewalk Project-solicit for bids; Highland County Water Company manager change; Applications submitted for Federal Appropriations grants- North Adams Sewer District and Gas Line Extension Projects; ARC Water Line grant application for Winchester Industrial Park submitted; Adams County Training Center Interior Construction update.

Chris Moore, Recorder, met with the Commissioners to discuss the Veteran ID card program and quotes for the system.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve and additional appropriation for the Veteran ID card program as recommended by Recorder Chris Moore. Vote: All aye.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Board: EMS Director requirement for position; Humane Society of Adams County agreement.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to accept the resignation of Joshua Chaney, as a Director/Medic from the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective May 3, 2021 as presented. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to accept the resignation of John Campton, as a Director/Medic from the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective April 26, 2021 as presented. Vote: All aye.

It was by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to proclaim April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Adams County. Vote: All aye.

It was by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to proclaim April 2021 as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Awareness Month in Adams County. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to recess the meeting at 2 p.m. to attend the Winchester Industrial Park Water and Sewer Planning Meeting. Vote: All aye.

President Ward reconvened the meeting at 7 p.m.

An informational meeting was held to discuss proposed infrastructure for the Winchester Industrial Park as follows: Water- Proposed cost, master meter placement and backflow to Winchester water tower; Sewer- OEPA Loan and grant forgiveness, regional sewer plant and extensions; Access Road- Design, land acquisition and construction of access to Dorsey Rd; Broadband- Six miles of new line to be installed to the Winchester Industrial Park; Gas Expansion-Expansion from Highland County to Seaman then Winchester; Land Acquisition- Acquisition and proposed expansion.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.