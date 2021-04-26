Dottie Jane Stone, 86, of Manchester, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery. She was born Oct. 27, 1934 in West Union, daughter of the late Everett and Mary Edith Lawler Holmes. She was the widow of the late Gaylord Stone, who passed away in 1993. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Margaret Kirk.

Dottie is survived by her son, Reggie (Colleen Widmeyer) Stone of Manchester; grandson, Ian Stone; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at West Union Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.