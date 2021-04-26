Rose Alice (Sininger) McCann departed this life April 23, 2021 having reached the age of 88 years, one month, and one day. Rose was born March 22, 1933 as the daughter of J.B. and Lena Sininger.

Rose was united in marriage to Raymond Lee McCann on July 03,1954 to which one son, Michael, was presented in 1955.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Teresa; a granddaughter, Liana and her husband Michael Riley; a grandson, Gregory and his wife Ashley; six great grandchildren, two sisters; a sister-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends.

The public visitation is from 10 – 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral hHome in West Union.

The public funeral is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home..

The public interment will be at the Kirker Cemetery in West Union.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask.