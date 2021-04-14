Sandra Mae Helms, age 71 of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Sandra was born Sept. 18, 1949 in Roscoe, Texas to the late Oid Edward and Mary Elizabeth Imogene (Laird) Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chris Helms, and sister Barbara.

Survivors include her three sons Joe Helms and Marci of Texas, Ken Helms of West Union, and Scott Helms of West Union; daughter Jeana Helms of West Union; brother, Oid Johnson, Jr. of Texas; sister Linda Johnson of Texas; 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Brittany, Gunner, Sara, Matthew, Rachael, Dalton, Lizzy, Kaylinn, Aden, and Jesse; and six great grandchildren, Aleigha, Annastasiya, Arick, Ophelia, Kennedi, and Avery.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Refinery Church of The Nazarene. 156 W. Maple Leaf Road. Maysville, Kentucky.. Pastor Lonnie Blosser and Ken Helms will be officiating.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

