Gary W. Knox, age 68 of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Gary was born Jan. 16, 1953 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Sammy and Dorothy (McKee) Knox.

Survivors include three sons, Mike Knox and Jaime Vogler of West Union, Gary Knox Jr. of West Union, and Denver Noe of Manchester; one sister, Shirley Daily of Manchester; one brother, Jim Knox of West Union; six grandchildren, Brandon Knox, Jai Michael Knox, Teagan Knox, Gaige Knox, Andrew Noe, and Zack Noe; and one great granddaughter, Zaylee Mae Knox.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Danny Welch and Pete Francis officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – noon the day of the service.

