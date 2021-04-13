By Judith Cooley

Drained, spent, worn out: does anyone else feel like these run-down adjectives describe your emotional or mental state right now? Perhaps you’re feeling some angst just waiting for warmer weather which affords time outside and hobbies that go along with it. Or maybe the winter and the stress of this year just has you tingling for signs of new hope, new life, new experiences, and new memories waiting to be made.

If you’re like me, the prayer of your heart right now is, Lord, refresh me, fill me, inspire me, and strengthen me! It seems like every hour I pray these things so that I can serve with renewed gusto. In my own strength, I’m tired, worn out, and looking for rest. In God’s supernatural strength, however, I can serve others from the overflow He pours into me.

I never want to operate from self, but when my energy abounds and things look bright it’s easier to try to manage on my own. Times like this though, when I’m forced to call upon God (often) for energy to complete tasks I normally love to do, my love and appreciation for His grace is also renewed.

Days like this, I know what the palmist meant when he said: I thirst for you like I live in a place with NO water. This means I think about water (God) constantly. If only I could get a drink, I would feel refreshed. If only I could find an oasis, my days would be set. My mind focuses on water. My body craves water. My mind yearns for water. My emotions are tied to the water.

Our God is a loving God. He gives us what we need. I have found the oasis, yet I tend wander from it in. Through my genuine craving and calling for His strength and restoration, He fills me with fresh and living water. He doesn’t require me to sip from stagnant streams. He fills me to overflowing with His refreshing waters. I flourish when I remember that I can depend on Him, use His strength, and, embrace His grace.

On days where I feel like I have nothing left, those are the days I see His goodness to me all the more. Thank you, Lord, for the way You sustain me in your great love.

“Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him.” Psalm 62:5

“O God, you are my God; earnestly I seek you; my soul thirsts for you; my flesh faints for you, as in a dry and weary land where there is no water.” Psalm 63:1