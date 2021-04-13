Commissioners hold March 29 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on March 29, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore, and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Suzanne Hopkins via teleconference.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were filed for the Board to review: Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending March 26, 2021.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the request for donation of an obsolete vehicle no longer used by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department to the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center in accordance with ORC 307.12 (D). Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into a contract with the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners for community residential services at the Lawrence County Juvenile Center as recommended by Judge Brett Spencer. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the Board to review the following issues: Adams County Training Center Authorized to Proceed; Brown County ARC Freedom Landing Project Letter of Support; Courthouse elevator ribbon cutting date set; American Rescue Plan Funds

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to award the bid. for the Adams County Training Center Interior Renovation Project to WAI Construction, Inc.at the lowest bid price of $1,399,500 upon recommendation of ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

Chris Moore, Recorder, met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Fraud Alert Notification System; Window treatments.

Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, discussed the following issues with the Board: Personnel; Ambulance #302 upgrades; DLT equipment installation update.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to accept the resignation of Danny Music as an EMT Medic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective April 10, 2021 as presented by the EMS Board of Directors. Vote: All aye.

Angela Richmond, Director of JFS, met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Personnel (discipline) American Rescue Plan Fund; Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an amendment to the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) Plan as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Board: Humane Society/confiscated livestock; property line disputes.

At 11:30 a.m. three bids were received for the Page School Road Slip Repair Project (FEMA) as they read as follows:

1.) Allied Construction, LLC- $133,729.73

2.) Alan Stone Company- $104,151

3.) W.E. Smith Construction- $74,040

The bids were turned over to Engineer Lee Pertuset to be reviewed. Along with Engineer Pertuset, the following were present for the bid openings- Greg Grooms, Tiffin Township Trustee and Kendra Corsmeier, W.E. Smith Construction. In addition to the bid opening, Engineer Pertuset also discussed wiring issues at the county garage with the Commissioners.

Larry Heller, Clerk of Courts, discussed records storage options and quote with the Commissioners.

April Davis, Chief Project Manager, Southwest Region, Julie Keegan, Senior Audit Manager, Chris McCoy, Assistant Project Manager, Ohio Auditor of State; along with David Gifford, Auditor, and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen met with the Commissioners to discuss auditing procedures, sewage debt and elected officials for the village of Rome.

Billy Rhoads met with the Board to discuss concerns with Adams County Emergency Medical Services operations including response times, staffing, and scheduling.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.