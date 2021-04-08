Amanda J. (Cox) Wallingford, age 37 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Bethesda North Hospital. Amanda was born in Georgetown, Ohio on March 22, 1984 to Kevin and Connie (Riley) Cox.

Amanda was a loving wife and mother. She wrote gospel music and sang at many churches.

Survivors include her parents; husband Jimmy Wallingford; son Jimmy Wallingford, Jr.; sister Cayela Cox; brother Kevin Cox, Jr.; niece and nephew Josey Helpenstine and Hobert Slone, all of West Union.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at noon at the Kirker Cemetery in West Union with Roger Wilkins officiating.

Family and friends can sign Amanda’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.