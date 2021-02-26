Mel Greene, age 66, of West Union, Ohio died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at his residence. Mel was born June 2. 1954 in Cincinnati. He is preceded in death by parents, Melvin Greene, Sr. and Mary Jane Farwick; first wife, April Greene; second wife Connie Holsinger, and step son, Jason Hall.

He is survived by loving wife, Diane Greene of West Union; two sons, Christopher (Whitney) Greene of Mt. Orab and Joe Greene of Brooksville, Kentucky; one daughter, Christina Greene of Dayton; two step daughters: Amanda Boldman and Joanie (Larry) Ward, both of West Union; seven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is from noon – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union..

The public funeral is 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Tammy Stone will officiate.

The public committal and military graveside services will be at Hickory Ridge Cemetery in Manchester.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask.