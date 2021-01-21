By Ashley McCarty

Shortly before noon on Jan. 20, President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Former President Donald J. Trump did not attend the inauguration, instead making his departure by helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House earlier in the morning.

“Goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form,” said Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where he received a 21-gun salute as part of a military send-off before boarding Air Force One. By the time Biden was sworn in, Trump had already arrived at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Three former Presidents- Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama were present at the Biden inauguration. Former President Jimmy Carter could not attend due to coronavirus concerns, but spoke with Biden to send his well wishes.

“This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope of renewal and resolve through a crucible for the ages. America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge. Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people, has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” said Biden as he began his inaugural address.

His speech was one of upheaving discord, promoting unity, American resiliency, conscientiousness and progression.

“I think it’s an opportunity to have a fresh start, and I’m encouraged by his theme of unity. I’m finished with division, myself,” said Vice Chair Linda Stepp of the Adams County Democratic Party.

Over the next four years of Biden’s presidency, she is hopeful the division in the country will diminish.

“I think leadership makes a difference. We all bear some personal responsibility for our own actions, but leaders have a greater responsibility. Their words matter, and I don’t think Mr. Biden’s personality is one to incite or stoke the flames, so-to-speak. In fact, people may find that they’re kind of bored. Leaders bear a responsibility, I don’t care what party he is. I don’t mean to instigate by saying, but I do think some people thrive on conflict and drama, and I don’t think President Biden is one of those people,” said Stepp.

Her hopes for the future are ones of vaccination and infrastructure.

“I hope that we can get this vaccine out to people and in their arms. It’s great that the vaccine was developed in less than a year’s time, and kudos to everyone who was responsible for that. Regardless, public health is not a political issue. So, we all should be for that. I think that’s a hope, that we get the vaccines out, people get vaccinated, we get through this pandemic, and we also restore our economy. I would hope that we get some infrastructure legislation, because I think that’s key to economic recovery, and I also think that is something that should be bipartisan,” said Stepp.

Across the country we have aging infrastructure as far as roads and bridges.

“As the pandemic has taught us, we also need technological infrastructure, especially in rural counties like ours. Broadband is extremely important. Those would be my hopes, and I think they sort of work in tandem. You can’t really get economic recovery until you get through this pandemic, which is real. But, I do think we can see some light at the end of the tunnel thanks to vaccine,” said Stepp.

Overall, she is hopeful going forward.

“I thought it was very well planned, very good. It’s going out, and it’s a shame we couldn’t have a lot of people there. We had over 200,000 flags and over 400,000 people that passed away because of COVID-19. I’ve watched the [event] all morning long. Everything was planned out really good, and I’m glad to see there was no protesting,” said Chairman Jerry Grooms of the Adams County Democratic Party.

Hopefully in the next four years things will get changed around, he said.

“We’ll get the world believing in us again, that we’ll be the number one country in the world. Just get everything back to normal the way it should be,” said Grooms.

While he is not optimistic the division will necessarily lessen, people are willing to learn, he said.

“We got new leadership, people are willing to learn to try to find out if things are going to work out right. I believe it will work out, myself,” said Grooms.

The vote showed it was time for a change, he said.

“God bless America, and I hope we all get along and things progress the way they should,” said Grooms.

“To all those who did not support us,” saud President Biden in his inaugural speech. “Hear me out as we move forward. Take a measure of me and my heart and if you still disagree , so be it, that’s democracy. The right to dissent peaceably within the guardrails of our Republic, is perhps our nation’s greatest strength.”