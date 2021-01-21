Wire to wire, Lady Devils hang on for 44-40 SHAC win over Eastern Brown

By Mark Carpenter

Before any basketball even began, the intensity in the gymnasium at North Adams High School On Wednesday night was evident. That was only natural as what may now be the biggest rivalry in Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls basketball was renewed as the Lady Devils played host to the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors. The last time the two teams met was in the Division III regional semi-finals last spring, a game which the North Adams girls won to advance to the Elite Eight. If the revenge factor wasn’t intense enough, sole possession of first place in the big school division was on the line as each squad came in to Wednesday’s contest with just a single league loss.

The intensity began in the JV contest and carried over to the varsity action, especially on the home side as the Lady Devils led from wire to wire, scoring the game’s first eight points, then hanging on for dear life late in the game, but eventually picking up their ninth consecutive victory, getting past the Lady Warriors by a final score of 44-40.

“Some time we get those big leads and instead of playing to win, we play not to lose,” said North Adams head coach Rob Davis in his postgame radio interview. “We seem to make some bad decisions and panic a little instead of just running what we need. I felt confident going into tonight and for the most part we executed pretty well. We really made them work for everything. but we always seem fired up to play Eastern.”

“We’re deeper and quicker this year, especially coming off the bench. We can guard a lot better and that makes a difference.We got good minutes from everyone tonight.”

Like gangbusters the Lady Devils came out of the gate on Wednesday night, a stick back by DeLaney Harper and back to back three-pointers from Braylie Jones giving the home team a quick 8-0 advantage. Eastern finally got on the board three minutes into the game on a bucket by Rylee Leonard but the visitors only manged one more score over the final five minutes, while baskets by Harper and Wylie Shipley gave the Lady Devils a 12-4 lead after one quarter.

The North Adams onslaught continued as the second stanza began with another score in the paint by Harper and a three-ball from the corner by Marah Call, resulting in a 17-4 lead and an Eastern timeout. Out of the timeout, another Harper score increased the lead to 15 and over the last three minutes of the first half, the two teams decided to dial up some long distance calls. combining for a quartet of three-point baskets, North Adams from Jones and Laney Ruckel, Eastern from Leonard and Emma Prine. When that smoke cleared, the Lady Devils held a 27-14 halftime lead.

“We haven’t been hitting shots and we hit some shots there in the first half,” said Coach Davis. “We got the ball inside and tonight we seemed to shoot with some more confidence. We were able to do some different things on defense, depending on what lineup we have out there.”

The Lady Warriors were ranked #6 in the state in Division III coming into the game and they are there for a reason. They are a talented, well-coached, determined squad and as the third quarter began, what had been a one-sided affair in the first half, changed dramatically. Eastern opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, a three-point play by MacKenzie Gloff pulling them within 27-21. Gloff had a big third quarter, scoring nine points to help get her team back in the game, but the Lady Devils continued to answer, as a pair of Shipley threes from the corner kept the North Adams lead at 38-27 heading into the fourth [period.

As it always is when these two teams match up, the outcome was going to go right down to the wire and the final eight minutes were filled with twists and turns. The quarter began with a Leonard trey and a steal and score by Prine and then both teams went ice cold for nearly four minutes. A clutch steal and score by Laney Ruckel with three minutes left were the first North Adams points of the final frame, followed up by a basket by Harper and a Ruckel free throw that made it 43-32 with 2:21 to play.

Leonard hit another three to cut the gap to eight and then the Lady Devils got a break that wouldn’t happen perhaps at any other time this season. With the margin still at eight, Leonard was fouled while shooting a three and uncharacteristically missed all three free throws. Braylie Jones was fouled with 46 seconds to go and missed the front end of the bonus, keeping the door open for the Lady Warriors, who took advantage with a pair of Emma Brown free throws to make it 43-37 with 38.8 ticks left on the regulation clock.

Eastern quickly fouled North Adams freshman Kenlie Jones, who misfired on both foul shots, and another Brown free throw pulled Eastern within five and after a Lady Devils’ turnover, a put back by Bailey Dotson made it a three-point game with 13.1 seconds to go.

The Lady Devils badly needed just one free throw to seal the deal and they finally got that with eight seconds left when Harper hit one of two from the stripe. Leonard came down and missed a step back three (that actually got stuck between the rim and backboard) and the time ran out on the visitors as the Lady Devils stretched their winning streak to nine and took over first place, hanging on for the four-point triumph.

As they often do, the victorious Lady Devils put together a balanced scoring attack, led by 11 points from DeLaney Harper, with Wylie Shipley adding 10 and Braylie Jones 9. Though she only tallied 2 points, freshman Kenlie Jones provided a huge spark for North Adams on both ends of the court, as did Laney Ruckel with 6 points off the bench.

The Lady Devils were just 2 of 8 from the free throw line, but made up for that by draining eight three-pointers in the win.

“We have to shoot free throws better, it has been bugging us all year,” said Coach Davis. “In these close games you have to hit free throws when they keep putting you on the line.”

Eastern was also balanced, paced by 11 points from Rylee Leonard and 9 each from MacKenzie Gloff and Emma Brown.

There was little time for the Lady Devils to rest on their laurels as they were right back in action on Thursday night, hosting the Fayetteville Lady Rockets in SHAC play (no score available at press time). For those looking ahead, North Adams and Eastern Brown will match up again on Jan. 30, this time on the home court of the Lady Warriors.

“We’ll enjoy this tonight, but we have to be ready again tomorrow,” said Davis. “You can’t overlook anybody and always be ready to play.”

Eastern Brown

4 10 13 13 —40

North Adams

12 15 11 6 —44

E. Brown (40): Wills 1 0-0 2, Leonard 4 0-3 11, Dotson 1 0-0 2, Prine 2 0-0 5, Brown 3 3-4 9, Gloff 4 1-2 9, Barber 1 0-0 2, Team 16 4-9 40.

N. Adams (44): Hupp 1 0-0 3, Shipley 4 0-0 10, B. Jones 3 0-1 9, Call 1 0-0 3, Ruckel 2 1-2 6, K. Jones 1 0-3 2, Harper 5 1-2 11, Team 17 2-8 44.

Three-Point Goals:

E. Brown (4)- Leonard 3, Prine 1

N. Adams (8)- Hupp 1, Shipley 2. B. Jones 3, Call 1, Ruckel 1