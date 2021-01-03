Helen F. Ellison was a resident of Forest Hills Care Center in Cincinnati. She passed away Jan. 1, 2021 at the age of 103.

She was the wife of the late James Ellison of West Union. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bertha Foster and eight siblings, Lucille Wikoff, Arthur Foster, Majole Foster, Ralph Foster, Ted Foster, Kendall Foster, Leland Foster, and June Branson.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Carol (Ed) Hanks of Cary, North Carolina and Marlene (Doug) Evans of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, E.J. Hanks of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Leighann (Rob) McGarrigle of Parlin, New Jersey, Jon Evans of Cincinnati, and Jay Evans of Cincinnati; two great grandsons, Andrew and Austin Hanks of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

West Union United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 518, West Union, Ohio 45693.

A private graveside funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Reverend Al Bolte will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.