Vicky Seaman Lyle

Vicky Mae Seaman Lyle (nee Woods) passed away on Dec. 27, 2020 at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center in Richmond, Virginia, surrounded by her loving husband Roger Lyle, and her son, Brian Seaman. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on June 26, 1948 to Dale and Valina Woods, and grew up in Rarden, Ohio.

Vicky was preceded in death by her father, Dale E. Woods, and her mother Valina Woods Smith (nee Newman). She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, William Roger Lyle of Disputanta, Virginia; two sons, Brian (Beth) Seaman of Peebles and Jeremy Lyle of Disputanta, Virginia; one daughter, Lisa Seaman-Patrick of Peebles; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; one sister, Jackie (Bucky) Johnson of Peebles; and one brother, Sugar (Jenny) Stepp of Rarden.

Vicky began working for the United States Government in the early 1970’s in Portsmouth, Ohio, while raising her two young children by herself. Vicky and her children lived in Peebles, she played softball with the State Champion Mineral Springs Women’s Softball Team, taught her children to swim, taught them right from wrong, how to throw a ball, whipped them when they needed it and sometimes when they didn’t . In the late 1970s she moved to Gautier, Mississippi and within a few years met the love of her life, Roger Lyle. She worked at the Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi as a liaison between the shipyard and the U.S. Navy. In addition to working at the shipyard, she was also an umpire with the Dixie Girls Softball Association for several years. Vicky was instrumental in helping bring f.ive consecutive Dixie Girls World Series competitions to the small town of Gautier.

In 1987 she accepted a job with the U.S. Government Defense Supply Center Richmond, and the family shortly moved to Richmond, Virginia, where Vicky lived for the rest of her life. She retired from the United States Government at the age of 70 years, two months, and four days on Aug, 30, 2019. She was very proud to be able to ensure our military members had the equipment they needed to do their mission.

Vicky asked her son to pass this along…Do not wait for retirement to do the things you want to do and see the things you want to see. She was diagnosed with lung and liver cancer five months after retirement…time may run out quickly. Love your family with all your heart, and all your soul, all the time.

No services are scheduled at this time.