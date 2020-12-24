Arya Raelynn Keating, age 6, of Blanchester, Ohio, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in West Union. Arya was born April 16, 2014 in Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by one cousin, Elizabeth Ober, and great grandmother, Florence Marple.

Arya is survived by her parents Ashley and Joey Mendoza of Blanchester; father, Taz Keating and fiancé Deanna Watson of Felicity; one sister, Kyra Randolph of Blanchester; one brother, Kei Keating of Mt. Carmel; grandparents Dave Randolph of West Union and Vicki Randolph of Mt. Orab, and Missy Quick of Blanchester; four uncles and four aunts, Brittany and Corey Ober of Peebles, Jacob Randolph of Mt. Orab, Alexis Stiles of South Webster, Rachel and Anthony Mays of Sardinia, Dustin Pridemore of Newtonsville, and Alyssa Shelton of Newtonsville; six great grandparents, Janet Fields and John Garten of West Union, Dave Marple of Norwood, Joan Brinkman of Blanchester, Bertha Kinnison of Sardinia and Roger Kimberly of Sardinia; three great aunts and four great uncles, Stephanie and Michael Tomlin of Peebles, Cherry and Roger Mullins of Mt. Orab, David Marple of Blue Ash, Danny Marple of Blue Ash and Dina Bradley of Cincinnati; 13 special cousins, Anakin, Adalynn, Clayton, Mya, Annabelle, Riley, Lindsey, Emma, Aiden, Bella, Brett, Kyle and Emily along with many other cousins and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public funeral was held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home inWest Union with Pastor Paul Crisp officiating.

The public committal will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., of West Union is serving the family.