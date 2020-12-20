Wanda McGraw Shiveley, age 80, of Rome in Adams County, Ohio, died, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. Wanda was born June 21, 1940 in Adams County. She was preceded in death by parents, William Kepp and Etta Cora (Chamblin) Horsley; first husband, Oscar McGraw; second husband Carlos Shiveley; one son, Oscar Lee McGraw; three brothers: Jackie, William, and Robert Horsley; and two sisters: Rosie and Pearl Horsley.

Wanda is survived by two loving sons, Alex (Nancy) McGraw of Vanceburg, Kentucky and Arthur Dean (Paula) McGraw of West Union; four loving daughters, Caroline Heisler of Rome, Sarah Sally (Joe) Ellington of Ashland, Kentucky, Paula Jane (Jeff) Bennett of Wilmington, and Nancy Pauline (David) Monroe of West Union; 10 grandchildren, Kamen Monroe, Kyle Monroe, Autumn Pence, Jeffery Mundhenk, Marissa Mundhenk, Trinity McGraw, Daniel Lewis, Samuel Lewis, Tabitha Jones and Rebecca Lewis; and 12 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

American Diabetes Association, 10200 Alliance Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Terry Fite will officiate.

The public committal service will be at Copas Cemetery in Blue Creek.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.