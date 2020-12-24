Former Adams County Wildlife Officer shot in Clinton County incident

By TomCross

Former Adams County ODNR Wildlife Officer Kevin Behr was shot late Sunday afternoon, Dec.20, the last day of Ohio’s deer gun season during an investigation into a Clinton County deer poaching complaint.

Officer Behr served as the Adams County wildlife officer from 1999 to 2006 and then moved up the ranks to investigator and did some undercover work for ODNR. He resides with his family in the Peebles area. His wife Kathy is with the office of Information & Education at the Division of Wildlife District 5 office in Xenia. Behr has served with the Ohio Division of Wildlife for 25 years graduating from the academy in 1996.

The shooting occurred in Clark Township at Macedonia and Martinsville Rd. in Clinton County. According to various sources Behr and another wildlife officer were setting up on a deer decoy when the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. According to Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer, it appears the suspect unintentionally shot the officer while he was near the decoy in a case of mistaken identity. It is reported that the trio spotted the decoy from the road and jumped out of the truck and took a shot at the buck decoy striking Behr. In an undercover investigation it is unlikely an officer was wearing blaze orange that is required of Ohio hunters during the deer gun season. It is not known if any of the suspects were wearing blaze orange although the charges against the three suspects do not specify this.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s office received a call around 4 p.m. that a wildlife officer had been shot. Officer Behr was air-flighted to UC Hospital. Again, sources close to the investigation say Behr was shot in the lower groin area and will require multiple surgeries. According to press releases the wounds were considered serious but survivable. One retired wildlife officer described Behr’s condition as “Life–Altering”. At the time of this writing a third surgery had been performed and Behr was resting in the ICU unit waiting on additional surgeries. He is in serious but stable condition. One source said Behr was shot with a 20gauge sabot slug.

Three suspects in the case were apprehended. One at the scene by a wildlife officer, another suspect with the help of state highway patrol aircraft, the third suspect surrendered.

Charged were Brian Liming, 49, charged with weapon under disability, hunting without permission or a deer permit. He is believed to be the alleged shooter.

Thomas Davis, 35, charged with aiding an offender. Released on bail.

Brian Achtermann, 36, charged with hunting without a license or deer permit. Released on bail.

The investigation is ongoing and new details are expected. Additional charges may be forthcoming by the Clinton County Prosecutor.

This story will be updated as new information about the case is released