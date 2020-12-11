By Ashley McCarty

Peebles Council met on Dec. 1 to approve new recruits for the Peebles Fire Department, discuss CARES Act funds, and othervillage matters.

A motion by Councilman Charles Countryman to approve the minutes of Nov. 3, 2020 was seconded by Councilwoman Tammy Crothers, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Norman Newman to approve the Mayor’s report and police report was seconded by Councilwoman Connie Kidder, the council agreed.

Darlene Turner addressed council about vacating an alleyway on Walnut Street in Peebles. At the last meeting the council had discussed how to make that process easier for the community.

A motion by Countryman to approve Resolution 2020-04 to certify the levies was seconded by Newman, the council agreed.

A motion by Crothers to approve the third reading for Ordinance 2020-21, an ordinance providing the keeping of dogs within the village corporation was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve Ordinance 2020-27 on paying 2021 salaries was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve the 2021 temporary appropriations was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

Fiscal Officer Jayme Eldridge said a check of CARES Act funds was received by County Auditor David Gifford in the amount of $452,829.63 These funds must be spent by Dec. 30, with stipulations on how it can be used.

Eldridge said a list would be compiled of necessities. Council decided the first priority of spending would be on their first responders.

Village Administrator Danny Pertuset thanked the council for another year.

“When I first got into fire service in 1984, the public safety services of our community here were more of a target to the village council — I won’t say each and every one, but certain ones — of what we were doing wrong, not what we ever did right. It’s amazing how times have changed that everybody has come together [and said] what can we do to be better? I want to thank you for that, all of you,” said Fire Chief Mike Estep.

Estep announced the two new recruits for the Peebles Fire Department were Jesse Myers and Brennan Sims.

A motion by Countryman to approve the employment of Myers and Sims was seconded by Stephens, the council agreed. Solicitor Randalyn Worley reported on pending litigations, and requested the continuance of her contract with council. A motion by Newman to continue Worley’s contract for two years at a rate of $150/hr was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

“I enjoy working with you guys, and I appreciate all you do to work with me,” said Worley.

A motion by Countryman to approve the $100 Christmas Bonus to village employees was seconded by Newman, the council agreed.

Council also discussed the installation of street lights at Peebles Place across from Dollar General and by Peebles Flower Shop. Pertuset said he would contact AEP to inquire about it.

Mayor Wayne Setty said he would also check into installing a camera at the old community building on Nixon Avenue due to some nuisance dumping.

A motion by Councilwoman Eugenia Gordley to adjourn was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

The Village Council meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.